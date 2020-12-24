There isn't a visible difference between the Korean version of PUBG Mobile and the global version of it. This is one of the major reasons why Indian fans have seamlessly switched to PUBG Mobile KR version after PUBG Mobile was banned.

PUBG Mobile KR version is not compatible with low-end devices, hence, many players have missed out on the fun. So, these players can try out the following games like PUBG Mobile KR version that are under 100 MB.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile KR version under 100 MB

#1. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

Players will have to scour the battlefield for weapons and supplies. This isn't dissimilar to PUBG Mobile KR version. The map is smaller in comparison.

Players must be aware of the poison circle while fighting their enemies. The game has a decent collection of weapons that can be used to kill their enemies.

Size: 99 MB

Download it here.

#2. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image via Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile KR version, players will have to deal with a shrinking safe zone when they aren't busy killing their opponents. The cartoonish characters of the game are a great source of entertainment.

Players can get their hands on cool skins and change the appearance of the characters. This game offers over 30 types of weapons.

Size: 75 MB

Download it here.

#3. BattleZombie Royale

Image via Google Play

This is like the Zombie mode in PUBG Mobile KR version, but with some cute characters. Players can take part in real-time battles which consist of 30 players in one match.

The game features a cool map that has quite a few places to loot. From axes to grenades, players will have access to funny weapons offered by the title.

Size: 70 MB

Download it here.

#4. Guns Royale – Multiplayer Blocky Battle Royale

Image via KruSimulation (YouTube)

Players who are into Minecraft-inspired characters will surely enjoy this game. Like PUBG Mobile KR version, this title also revolves around shooting and survival.

Players can invite their friends and take part in the online multiplayer matches that this game offers. This title is appreciated for its good controls and has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 89 MB

Download it here.

#5. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image via Typical Gameplay (YouTube)

Players can take part in Army Military War mode as well as single-player campaigns. Like PUBG Mobile KR version, this game has simple and intuitive controls that make it easy to pick up.

This game is chosen by players because of its low-device requirements and can be played without an internet connection. Players can try out over 20 offline missions offered by the title.

Size: 88 MB

Download it here.

