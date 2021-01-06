Ever since the global version of PUBG Mobile was banned in India, players shifted their attention to the Korean version of the game. Both the versions of PUBG Mobile are quite similar when it comes to the gameplay and game mechanics.

PUBG Mobile KR version is getting more and more popular among battle-royale enthusiasts. Players who like PUBG Mobile KR version and are willing to try new games of similar nature, can take a look at the list given below.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile KR version in 2021

These are five of the best games like PUBG Mobile KR version:

1. Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via Call of Duty

The Battle Royale mode of this title is quite similar to the battle-royale matches of PUBG Mobile KR version. This game has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free.

The title offers various Multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch, Gunfight, Domination, and more, apart from the regular Battle Royale Mode. Players appreciate this game for its realistic graphics.

Download it from here.

2. Garena Free Fire

Image via WallpaperAccess

When it comes to the battle-royale genre, Garena Free Fire is the eye-candy of many Indian mobile gamers. Players can use various skins to dress up their characters, like they can in PUBG Mobile KR version.

A battle-royale match, in this title, usually lasts for about 10 minutes, and there can be a maximum of 50 players in one round. Players can also take part in deathmatches to have a fun time.

Download it from here.

3. ScarFall

Image via Pinterest

This title can be enjoyed even without an internet connection. This game has over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store, and it can be downloaded for completely free too.

The battle-royale matches of this title follows the same basic rules as PUBG Mobile KR version. Trains and helicopters, among other vehicles, are available for players to operate on their road to victory.

Download it from here.

4. Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

This title is a good option for players who do not have a high-end device. Like PUBG Mobile KR version, the game has a collection of realistic weapons that players can use to defeat enemies. The controls of this game are also beginner-friendly.

The map of this title have an area of 4 km * 4 km, and players can make use of vehicles to travel around. Players also appreciate this title for its simple and intuitive controls.

Download it from here.

5. Royale Battle Survivor

Image via Ganesh Kara (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile KR version, players will have to be the last person surviving if they want to win a match in this game. This game has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

From horses to cars, players can use any means of transportation to reach the safe zone in time. Several weapons can be found around the map, which can be used to best the opponents.

Download it from here.

