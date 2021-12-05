5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for mid-end Android devices (2021)

After being launched as a low-end Android phone alternative for PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite has made a name for itself among BR shooters. The game is suitable for 2 GB and 3 GB Android smartphones and provides a decent gaming experience even on mid-end devices.

However, the game is unavailable in some countries, while some players are not satisfied with their output. Hence, it seems okay to find better alternatives if users own a mid-end Android smartphone, and they can find plenty of options similar to PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite: What are the best alternatives for the mid-end devices on Google Play

1) Garena Free Fire

Free Fire (Image via Garena)

PUBG Mobile Lite's direct competitor, Garena Free Fire, is the best alternative if players are looking for a fun-based gaming experience. Free Fire's features like character skills, pet abilities, Pet Rumble mode, Pet Mania mode, and more give it a clear edge over PUBG Mobile that lacks variety, and is more realistic.

2) Garena Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Garena launched Free Fire's enhanced version for users who demanded better graphics. Since its launch, Free Fire MAX has turned out to be an excellent alternative for Free Fire itself as it is operable on most of the 3 GB and 4 GB RAM smartphones.

Similarly, the PUBG Mobile Lite players who need a change and upgrade in graphics and gaming output can check out Free Fire MAX.

3) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

ScarFall - The Royale Combat (Image via XSQUADS Tech Private Limited)

Although most mid-end smartphones boast at least 32 GB internal space and 3 GB RAM, some players often face low ROM issues. Hence, ScarFall - The Royale Combat serves as a like-to-like replacement for PUBG Mobile Lite with low space requirements.

Graphics are similar to that of Free Fire and PUBG Mobile, but the game lacks variety which is the only drawback. Otherwise, ScarFall - The Royale Combat is the perfect option for memory issues players.

4) PUBG Mobile/BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

It is a well-known fact that players who face compatibility issues shift from PUBG Mobile to PUBG Mobile Lite. However, if they own a mid-range smartphone, there should be no issue installing and running PUBG Mobile. Although some of the devices face some stutters, with medium/lower settings, users can resolve these lag issues.

Moreover, if fans reside in India and are eagerly waiting for an update on BGMI Lite, in that case, they can go for BGMI, which boasts significant optimizations and compatibility for mid-end phones.

5) Call of Duty: Mobile

COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Mobile is probably the most high-end game on this list, and players often face issues playing the game on most mid-range devices. However, the game works fine at low graphic settings on most smartphones with 3 GB and 4 GB RAM.

Furthermore, users should not download unnecessary maps and skins to avoid internal memory issues. Hence, COD Mobile is the best PUBG Mobile Lite alternative with a great variety of multiplayer maps and modes with additional features that readers can view here.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

