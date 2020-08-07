5 best games like PUBG for PC

The battle royale genre of games has, undoubtedly, dominated the industry in the last half of the decade. PUBG emerged as one of the pioneers of the genre, and was originally a mod for DayZ.

The genre's name, coined by the makers of PUBG, took inspiration from the iconic Japanese movie of the same name. The concept is fairly simple: a large number of players land on a single map, with the play area reducing over time.

The game's concept is relatively easy to understand and get into, and has resulted in several games trying to adapt to the battle royale genre.

Five best games like PUBG for PC

5) Ring of Elysium

Ring of Elysium has found a new audience on the PC platform alongside its Tencent counterpart, PUBG.

The games share many similarities, save for a few tweaks to the gameplay. However, if players are well suited to the PUBG experience, then perhaps trying Ring of Elysium might prove to be a much more comfortable transition than other games.

4) Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a battle-royale first-person shooter set in the Titanfall universe with an added focus on speed, mobility, and special abilities. There are multiple 'Legends' or unique characters to pick from, each with their own unique special abilities.

The game encourages team-play rather than each player going, Solo. It is challenging to be successful in an Apex Legends match while playing Solo.

3) Hyper Scape

Hyper Scape is a battle royale game developed by Ubisoft, and the game's exciting art style is one of the first things that catch the player's attention. The game, much like Apex Legends, focuses on speed and mobility rather than cowering behind cover.

The game is best when the player is playing aggressively and looking for fights. It plays much more like an arena shooter rather than the standard battle royale affair.

Players can deploy a variety of hacks(special abilities) to give them the upper hand in a firefight. The game is due for a full release soon, and the open beta is live for PC players.

2) Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty's free-to-play battle royale offering; Warzone is an exceptionally well-made experience. The game carries the signature Call of Duty gunplay that makes the series such a fan-favourite.

In addition to that, Activision has maintained a steady stream of updates that rewards the players for playing the game as often as they do. The game's large scale and scope is what makes it such a favourite amongst the community.

1) Fortnite

The current undisputed king of the battle royale genre, it doesn't look like any game is about to knock Fornite off its perch. While many games have temporarily unseated Fortnite as the most popular game at one moment, none have been able to sustain it as long as Fortnite has.

The game's accessible nature makes it extremely appealing to a large fanbase, and thus, retains its position on top of the battle royale games market.