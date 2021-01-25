5 best games to play while players wait for PUBG Mobile India to release in 2021

Indian mobile gamers were dealt with a massive blow when the government banned PUBG Mobile in September last year.

So, when it was announced that an Indian version of PUBG Mobile was in the works, players were overjoyed.

However, until PUBG Mobile India gets released sometime this year, players can try out the following games.

Also read: Top 3 Indian games like PUBG Mobile in January 2021

5 best games to play before the release of PUBG Mobile India in 2021

#5 Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Many Indian players transitioned to Garena Free Fire when the PUBG Mobile servers were shut down in the country. The game has a maximum number of 50 players in a match. Each match lasts for about 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Unlike most battle royale games on the platform, Free Fire has characters with special abilities that help players on the virtual battleground. It also offers a fast-paced 4v4 game mode.

Download the game from here.

#4 Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile (Image via CNet)

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the best mobile games that one can play with their friends. In the battle royale mode, 100 players land on a hostile island to fight for survival, just like PUBG Mobile.

There are also other multiplayer game modes that players can opt for. The game offers great graphics and has immersive sound effects.

Download the game from here.

#3 ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Advertisement

ScarFall: The Royale Combat (Image via GameScott, YouTube)

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is becoming more and more popular with each day. Its battle royale matches are quite similar to those of PUBG Mobile.

The game has a cool feature that helps players increase their chances of survival by allowing them to re-spawn up to 3 times.

Download the game from here.

#2 Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63 (Image via perezzdb channel, YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile, Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63 players will have to land on a hostile island and fight other players to become the last person/team standing.

The game has a Poison Circle which players must avoid at all costs. It also has a variety of vehicles and weapons for players to use.

Download the game from here.

#1 Free survival: fire battleground

Advertisement

Free survival: fire battleground (Image via Nice Gamer, YouTube)

Players can play battle royale matches in Free survival: fire battleground if they want an experience that is close to PUBG Mobile. They can also opt for the story mode, which can be played offline.

The game has smooth controls and is suitable for beginners.

Download the game from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile for 1 GB RAM Android devices in 2021