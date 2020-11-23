5 best gun skins in Free Fire as of November 2020

Free Fire was released back in 2017 and has since become one of the most popular battle royale games, with millions of players all over the world.

The game has a lot of characters, weapons, and gun skins that players can buy from the shop or get for free via events.

Unlike other BR games where gun skins are primarily for aesthetics, Free Fire adds an extra advantage to the skins that are equipped on the guns in the game. Every gun skin in the game is beneficial to the player in terms of increasing and buffing weapon stats.

This article takes a look at some of the best gun skins in Free Fire as of November 2020.

Top 5 gun skin in Free Fire as of November 2020

1. Dragon AK

The Dragon AK (Image via GuruGamer)

The Dragon AK is the most popular skin among Free Fire players. It is also the hardest skin to get in the game. This is a legendary gun skin that doubles the fire rate of the weapon while also increasing the damage and stability.

2. Evil Pumpkin AK

The Evil Pumpkin AK (Image via GuruGamer)

The Evil Pumpkin AK contains a specialized kill feed with an increased rate of fire and doubled accuracy for the gun. It also has in-display animation and can be bought for 40 diamonds from the Free Fire store.

3. Great Plunder Groza

The Great Plunder Groza (Image via GuruGamer)

This is one of the best Groza skins available in Free Fire. The Great Plunder Groza is available in the store section of Free Fire and can be bought for 40 diamonds. This skin doubles the accuracy and increases the damage of the Groza. It also contains a specialized kill feed during the game.

4. Blood Moon Scar

The Blood Moon Scar (Image via GuruGamer)

One of the most lethal gun skins in Free Fire is the Blood Moon Scar. By using this skin, players will have the damage doubled and the gun range increased.

The only downside of the Blood Moon Scar is that it reduces the accuracy of the weapon. It can be bought for 40 diamonds from the in-game store.

5. Rebel Academy P90

The Rebel Academy P90 (Image via GuruGamer)

This is one the most viable skins which can be used with a P90 gun in Free Fire. It doubles the damage and increases the range of the gun, making it lethal during close and mid-quarter combat. Players can buy it from the store for 40 diamonds.