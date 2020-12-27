5 best guns in COD Mobile as of 2020

COD Mobile is one of the most popular and well-liked shooter titles in 2020. The game features an impressive gunsmith and armory section that includes over 30 guns.

COD Mobile already boasts over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store and has amassed a stellar fan base globally, thanks to the multiple gameplay modes and unique and interesting features that it offers.

There are several weapons available in the game, including ARs, SMGs, and Snipers, and all of them are lethal in obliterating the enemies on the ground. This article lists some of the best guns available in the game in 2020.

Also read: COD Mobile: Three best SMGs in October 2020

COD Mobile: Top 5 guns in the game in 2020

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The guns listed below are in a generalized order and include three weapon categories: AR, SMG, and Sniper Rifles.

#5 - Fennec

Fennec in COD Mobile

Advertisement

Fennec was recently introduced by the devs in the previous season and is a beast in the SMG weapon class category. This weapon is one of the most popular and sought-after guns in the game, which turns into an invincible beast once the Akimbo perk is equipped with it.

Though the weapon has a bit of poor damage with low accuracy, range, and control, the fire rate of 111 and mobility of 88 truly compensate for the ability of the gun. This is the most lethal weapon in close-range combats.

#4 - RUS-79U

RUS-79U in COD Mobile

This is also one of the most sought-after SMG weapons in the game, with moderate damage of 43, an accuracy of 51, and a good fire rate and mobility of 77 and 73, respectively.

This weapon only comes next to the Fennec while shooting enemies in close-range combats in COD Mobile.

#3 - ASM10

ASM10 in COD Mobile

The ASM10 is a popular choice among the players in the Assault category of the game. This is a great weapon that wields 49 damage, with an accuracy of 72 and a range of 52. It also has impressive control stats of 52 along with a decent AR fire rate of 55.

Advertisement

The default gun stabilization and ADSing are pretty impressive, helping both beginners and intermediate players level up their game.

#2 - DR-H

DR-H in COD Mobile

The DR-H is one of the best guns in the Assault class category due to its accuracy and control stats in the game. The weapon has an accuracy of 63 and a control of 57, along with a good damage rate of 47.

The gun also offers a firing range of 54 along with default ADS stabilization and minimal recoil build-up, which allows players to play smoothly.

#1 - NA-45

NA-45 in COD Mobile

The NA-45 is the best Sniper in the whole armory of COD Mobile. Thanks to its statistics, it is a lethal Sniper rifle with insane damage and high control stats. The weapon has a damage of 93, fire rate of 45, an accuracy of 70, range of 95, and great control of 70.

This firearm has an unmatched stats among all snipers and is undoubtedly the best Sniper Rifle available in the armory of COD Mobile.