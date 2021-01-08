5 best guns in COD Mobile Season 13

COD Mobile boasts a range of weapons that the developers have divided into different categories, depending on functionality and usage.

These categories include assault rifles, light machine guns, shotguns, submachine guns, and sniper rifles. This article takes a closer look at the top five guns in COD Mobile. It will include one gun from each category to make sure all the different sections are covered.

Five best firearms in COD Mobile

#1 - DR-H

Image via Dexterto

Damage: 47; Fire Rate: 57; Accuracy: 63; Mobility: 63; Range: 54; Controls: 57

The DR-H is one of the best assault rifles in COD Mobile. It has an outstanding balance of damage and accuracy. Although there are other ARs with greater damage numbers, the DR-H is a very stable and consistent weapon.

#2 - M4LMG

Image via Zilliongamer

Damage: 46; Fire Rate: 63; Accuracy: 61; Mobility: 44; Range: 64; Controls: 59

The M4LMG is a decent light machine gun that offers powerful firepower and accuracy. Although LMGs are situational weapons, they effectively keep the enemy at bay for a long time without having to reload the gun.

#3 - KRM-262

Image via Dot esports

Damage: 98; Fire Rate: 28; Accuracy: 51; Mobility: 73; Range: 39; Controls: 42

The KRM-262 is a high-damage shotgun rarely used in the game but holds its place as the best gun in this category. Shotguns are only useful over short distances, which hardly take place in COD Mobile.

#4 - HG40

Image via Zilliongamer

Damage: 40; Fire Rate: 67; Accuracy: 62; Mobility: 78; Range: 46; Controls: 51

The HG40 is a lethal submachine gun, which offers severe damage and great accuracy. The weapon is highly effective at close range. Its damage is comparable to assault rifles with decent mobility and ease of use.

#5 - Locus

Image via Zilliongamer

Damage: 84; Fire Rate: 28; Accuracy: 70; Mobility: 48; Range: 90; Controls: 70

The Locus is the best sniper rifle in COD Mobile. It has immense damage and accuracy, which is enough to destroy enemy players over long ranges. The gun offers a tremendous range with 90 points and has a fair amount of control to complement its other attributes.

Weapons stats credits: Zilliongamer website

