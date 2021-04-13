5 best guns for mid-range fights in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has a great assortment of weapons, which helps players in fighting and surviving to be the last one standing in the fast-paced battle royale title.

Combats can occur in any range, mid, short, or long, and players need to be prepared for every situation if they want to get Booyah!

Listed below are some of the best weapons present in the arsenal of Free Fire that could prove to be lethal in mid-range.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the opinion of the writer and does not include air-drop guns to make the list as generalized as possible.

What are the best Free Fire weapons for mid-range fights?

#1 - SCAR

SCAR is the most balanced AR weapon

SCAR is the most balanced and arguably the best weapon for mid-range combats. It has an impressive range of 60 and decent damage of 53. With a great fire rate of 61, it can deal a lot of damage to enemies in mid-range fights. Also, the weapon initially holds 30 rounds of bullets in one magazine.

#2 - AK

AK has a very high damage

AK is the most powerful non-airdrop weapon in Free Fire. However, the only drawback is its heavy recoil. This is a great choice as a mid-range weapon.

AK has high damage of 61 and a damage range of 72. It also has great mobility, which makes it suitable for swift movements during mid-range fights.

#3 - XM8

XM8 comes with a pre-attached 2x scope and is very stable for gunning down enemies at mid-range. It also has a high movement speed of 73 and decent damage and range of 57 and 58, respectively.

#4 - VSS

Though the VSS is an automatic sniper rifle, it belongs to the SMG weapon class. Its pre-attached 4x scope comes in handy during mid-range fights.

VSS has a high range of 82 and an incredible accuracy of 73. However, the only major drawback of the weapon is that it initially holds only 15 rounds of bullets in one magazine.

#5 - M79

M79 is a commonly found grenade launcher that helps during mid-range combats. The grenade launcher throws grenades over long distances in a projectile, which can also knock down enemies behind Gloo Walls.

The weapon has high damage and accuracy of 90 and can knock down multiple enemies at the same time.

