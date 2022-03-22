5 best horror games on Nintendo Switch that players should try in 2022

Despite its reputation for family-friendly games like the Mario and Kirby brands, Nintendo Switch has expanded its game library to include more horror titles. With its amazing visual displays and great sound capabilities, the handheld-style console works surprisingly well for horror as well.

This isn't true for just AAA titles, as there are plenty of fantastic titles from smaller artists and studios that are raising the fear factor as well.

Nintendo Switch does a pretty good job of transferring games to less sophisticated hardware than previous Nintendo platforms. Technically, horror games have existed for a long time. In the early 1980s, Atari created video games based on Halloween and Texas Chainsaw Massacre. However, due to the console's technological limitations, neither game was frightening or resembled the films they were based on in any way.

Top 5 horror games on Nintendo Switch like 'Among the Sleep' and 'Detention' that players should try out in 2022

5) Among the Sleep

Publishers: Krillbite Studio, Soedesco

The game's intensely scary storyline focuses entirely on atmosphere and context clues, avoiding fighting without sacrificing conflict. Among the Sleep is a thrilling journey into the realms of surrealism, trauma, and anxiety issues.

Many of the horrific monsters and settings throughout the gameplay go into childhood anxieties and dreams, in addition to playing as a baby throughout the game.

Despite the fact that these phobias don't usually accompany individuals into adulthood, this Nintendo Switch game does an excellent job of repackaging them for an adult audience, making them feel creepy and unpleasant once more.

4) Detention

Publishers: Red Candle Games, Coconut Island Games, Playism

Detention, a supernatural horror game developed by Red Candle Games, is set in 1960s Taiwan during the White Terror period. The game features Ray, a student trapped in her school during a typhoon and encircled by creatures known as The Lingered. This monochrome title, which combines point-and-click and side-scrolling gameplay features, is as disturbing as it is gorgeous.

Detention is a work of art in terms of both storyline and game elements. The storyline is unique, both in terms of how the paranormal presences in the school are shown and in terms of how the social criticism that is central to the game's themes is delivered.

3) Little Nightmares

Publishers: BANDAI NAMCO, Bandai Namco Holdings

Little Nightmares' comical visual style and seductively charming primary characters may lead players to believe that the game is not terrifying, but it is certainly one of the toughest and finest horror titles on the Nintendo Switch. Little Nightmares was such an unexpected hit that it spawned a sequel that was perhaps better.

Little Nightmares is set in a 2.5D environment. Players move across the area using various platforming components, occasionally encountering riddles that must be solved in order to progress. Due to the lack of fighting powers, players are rendered useless in their environment and must rely on stealth to conceal themselves from numerous foes.

2) Outlast

Publishers: Red Barrels, RH BADRO

Outlast is a survival horror game that caused quite a stir when it was originally released in 2013. The game takes place entirely within the boundaries of Mount Massive Asylum's walls. After receiving anonymous information that unethical human research is taking place at the mental unit, a journalist tries to look into it.

The game is played in the first person and includes stealth gaming aspects. Players may move about via walking, running, crouching, jumping, climbing ladders, and vaulting over things. However, unlike typical games, there is no visible health meter on the screen, and players are unable to strike foes.

1) Inside

Publisher: Playdead

Players take control of a young child who must explore farmlands and woodlands in the dark. However, they discover a mysterious metropolis full of zombie-like test subjects who are being manipulated and used for experimentation by a gang of crazy scientists.

The game's climax is even more horrific and unnerving, which makes it stand out as one of the finest horror games on Nintendo Switch by leaving a lasting impact.

Players control an anonymous youngster who travels through a bizarre and primarily monochrome setting in a 2.5D platform game. The game is gloomy, with only a few splashes of color to draw attention to the player and specific aspects of the environment. With the exception of musical cues, the boy's vocals, dogs barking, equipment, and sound effects, the game is mostly silent.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan