5 best horror games that deserve a remaster in 2022

From lasting multiplayer-focused blockbusters like Dead By Daylight and Phantasmophobia to genre-defining single-player titles like Resident Evil: Village and Bloodborne, horror game production has come a long way from its near-complete stagnation in early 2010s.

Remakes are becoming increasingly popular in the video game business. Capcom's highly-polished remakes of Resident Evil titles have been tremendous hits, and the first instalment of the Final Fantasy VII Remake series has been hailed as one of the finest games of the year. There are several vintage games that may benefit from a fresh coat of paint as well.

5 best horror games like Parasite Eve that would highly benefit for being remade for next-gen consoles

1) Parasite Eve

Publishers: JP: Square, NA: Square Electronic Arts

Platforms: PlayStation, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita

The game was groundbreaking at the time for combining action RPG and horror features with a tale set in the present day. And it's possibly most known for having one of the most frightening video game opening sequences ever. However, this was done with a pre-rendered full-motion movie that is poor by today's standards, so we can only picture how it would appear produced in real-time with the PS5 and Xbox Series X's capabilities.

Parasite Eve is a survival horror-themed action role-playing video game. Over the course of six days in 1997, the story follows New York City police officer Aya Brea as she strives to thwart Eve, a woman who aims to wipe out humanity through spontaneous human combustion. Players travel to New York-themed stages while using a pausable real-time fighting system and many role-playing game components.

2) The Suffering

Publishers: Midway Games

Platforms: PlayStation 2, Xbox, Microsoft Windows

To feel like a modern game, The Suffering appears to just require a few minor changes. It doesn't suffer from the slow controls that plagued early horror games, thanks to a greater emphasis on movement and top-notch character designs.

Offering the game a current makeover, both in terms of shooting and esthetics, would make for a fantastic experience. Playing a potentially innocent guy in a haunted jail would also provide an intriguing chance for developers to weave in some contemporary political concerns, giving depth and relevancy to the story.

The Suffering tells the narrative of Torque, a man on death row for the murders of his ex-wife and two children, a crime for which he has no recollection. An earthquake strikes Carnate Island, off the coast of Maryland, shortly after he arrives in Abbot State Penitentiary, resulting in the jail being assaulted by unique otherworldly dangers.

The game has three endings, each of which disclose a different version of Torque's family's murder based on the players' gaming decisions during the game.

3) Fatal Frame

Publishers: Koei Tecmo, Microsoft Game Studios, Nintendo, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Wanadoo

Platforms: PlayStation 2, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Wii, Wii U, Xbox, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Fatal Frame is widely regarded as one of the most horrifying video games ever created. It takes the players' anxiety and runs with it. The only method to cope with the spirits and ghosts in this supernatural nightmare is through the lens of an exorcising camera known as the "Camera Obscura."

The game switches from third-person to the first-person mode when the camera is used, compelling the player to gaze at the spirit and ghosts without turning away in terror. Nothing is more horrifying than raising the camera and seeing a spirit rush from the shadows into the field of view.

4) Siren

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3

The game is divided into multiple scenarios, all of which center on the inexplicable appearance of the demonic undead known as The Shibito in a small Japanese village.

Siren: Blood Curse, a relaunch of sorts, was published, but it fell short of the original. However, it was something that a more authentic remake that might develop and experiment with the game's ambitious structure and gameplay might be able to achieve.

The narrative of the game centres on a cast of interrelated people that have the ability to see and hear what a nearby character sees. Two sequels, a loose film version, and two manga adaptations followed.

5) Eternal Darkness

Publisher: Nintendo, Nintendo of Europe

Platform: GameCube

Eternal Darkness, a groundbreaking horror classic, is still regarded as a must-see for many horror fans. The game's story-line focuses on a book called the Tome of Eternal Darkness, which takes place across multiple timelines throughout history. The book, which was first discovered in the year 2000, appears to be linked to the murder of Edward Roivas.

Players play as his granddaughter, who is on the lookout for answers. This horror game also transports players to several eras and locations to demonstrate the book's history and horrific deeds by putting players in the shoes of other characters. The game was praised for its horrifying features, which included a "sanity" meter that, if exceeded, caused the environment around the character to significantly shift.

The game and/or GameCube seemed to fail in several circumstances, giving the player the impression that they were losing their minds. This approach hasn't been employed in many games in recent years, but if it were to be revived, it would be a welcome addition to the horror genre.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan