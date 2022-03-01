5 best horror games to play on Game Pass in March 2022

Horror games are no longer a niche genre, with fright proving to be a hugely popular medium for both films and video games. From brutal survival experiences to co-op adventures filled with jump scares, this genre has a lot to offer gamers.

Nothing can compete with the indie market when it comes to horror video games, as seen by titles like Outlast and Visage. Horror is one of the most popular video game genres and is frequently featured in YouTube compilations and streams. Fortunately, Game Pass has a plethora of excellent horror titles, both old and new, that players can pick up right now.

Outlast 2, Dead by Daylight, and more Game Pass horror games to try in March 2022

5) The Evil Within 2

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

While the sequel to Evil Within isn't as gory, it still has the same nightmarish imagery. Detective Sebastian Castellanos is back, for personal reasons this time. To save his daughter, he must once again enter the world of STEM.

In the game, a supposedly peaceful mental community has been overtaken by a sadist's nightmares, and players must accompany Sebastian as he navigates his way through the horrors. The Evil Within 2 has an element of "camp" that the original game lacked, making it a bit less terrifying.

While it is amusing to see Sebastian playing an arcade shooting game while his kid is in danger, players will be terrified any time the ghostlady Anima pays a visit.

4) Visage

Publisher: SadSquare Studio

Visage, like Layers of Fear and the famous P.T. teaser, is a scary experience without any frantic pursuit sequences or gruesome survival fights. For the most part, players are just traveling through a dimly lit house's shadowy corridors. Visage is known for its terrifying visuals and frightening noises.

While the game mechanics are constrained, the fear remains intact. Visage's contribution to the Xbox Game Pass library is ideal for a late-night gaming session when you're alone at home and have turned off all the lights.

3) Dead Space 2

Publishers: Electronic Arts

The original Dead Space was terrifying enough, but Visceral Games went above and beyond with the sequel. Players get back into Isaac Clarke's engineering shoes as he deals with awful images of his murdered lover and the advent of the hideous Necromorphs. Despite the fact that Clarke is more than capable of dealing with these monsters, the terrors that await him at an abandoned primary school or a Unitarian church are simply horrific.

The return to the USG Ishimura is as terrifying as players of the first game recall it as being. Dead Space 2's inclusion in the Xbox Game Pass collection is a horror fan's fantasy come true. Everything players enjoyed about the first game was brought back in the sequel, and then some. Dead Space 2 also improves on Dead Space's Zero-G controls.

2) Outlast 2

Publisher: Red Barrels

With its harrowing journey through Mount Massive Asylum, the first Outlast took the gaming industry by storm. Players in Outlast 2 are dropped into a horrible cult colony somewhere in the Arizona desert, where they must aid Blake Langermann in escaping with his life.

Although the wide regions are significantly more open than the tight confines of the asylum, Outlast 2 is no less terrifying than the first. This sequel traps players in tight circumstances that require equal amounts of stealth and furious sprints. It may not be a long, drawn-out experience, but it is packed with enough heart-stopping moments to make it a memorable addition to the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

1) Dead By Daylight

Publishers: Behaviour Interactive, Starbreeze Studios, Koch Media

Asymmetric multiplayer games tend to be fairly uneven experiences, but Dead By Daylight's scary twist on the premise pulls it off admirably. As the murderer punishes irresponsible individual actions, pitting one killer versus up to four survivors brilliantly conveys the tense mood of a conventional story setting.

On the other hand, well-coordinated teamwork can stifle the murderer. Since its 2016 debut, Dead By Daylight has received constant updates, with wonderful chunks of DLC channeling horror greats such as Friday the 13th to more current examples like Stranger Things.

