Top 5 IGLs in PUBG Mobile history

An in-game leader (IGL) is the person on the team who has the most leadership functions.

Having a good IGL is important, this helps to reduce the pressure to make decisions on other team members.

Here, in this article, we take a look at the top five best IGLs of all time.

Top 5 IGLs in PUBG Mobile:

#1 BTR Luxxy

Luxxy (Image Credits: Liquipedia)

Made Bagus ‘Luxxy’ Prabaswara is the greatest in-game leader in the history of PUBG Mobile. He has been able to remain supreme in the PUBG Mobile scene by winning the PMCO Global finals and PMPL Indonesia finals with Bigetron eSports. Luxxy is an optimistic leader, one who displays confident body language and is also the 'go to man' for the team in crisis.

Luxxy reads the game very well and makes fast and accurate rotations to hold the right angles at the right time.

#2 XQF Jimmy

Jimmy (Image Credits: Liquipedia)

Xu ‘Jimmy’ Yinjun is a Chinese professional player for X-Quest F. Jimmy is a tactical genius and a lot of the success for XQF is because of their sound strategical moves paired with explosive game style. According to several PUBG Mobile fans, Jimmy is the most underrated IGL.

He is a hybrid player who can do sniping and assaulting while being the IGL of one of the best teams in the world.

#3 OR Mavi

Mavi (Image Credits: Liquipedia)

Harmandeep ‘Mavi’ Singh is an Indian PUBG Mobile pro who currently plays for Orange Rock Esports. Mavi is undoubtedly the greatest polished IGL of PUBG Mobile. Although he is yet to play an international event, Mavi is lauded for his ability to somehow predict the end circles that give his team an edge over other teams in PUBG Mobile.

He has been able to deliver extraordinary results even without the most starstudded roster, and creates a good working system for his team.

#4 TSM-ENTITY Ghatak

Ghatak (Image Credits: Liquipedia)

Abhijeet ‘Ghatak’ Andhare is an experienced professional PUBG Mobile player in the Indian PUBG Mobile scene. Ghatak is now a substitute and a coach for TSM-Entity. He plays the role of a support player whilst leading his team to victory on numerous occasions.

Under Ghatak, Entity Gaming has won the PMCO Spring Split 2020 and also came fifth in the global finals.

#5 RRQ G9

G9 (Image credits: Liquipedia)

Panchachai ‘G9’ Han is a professional PUBG Mobile player from Thailand and currently plays for RRQ Athena. G9 has had a great amount of success in both domestic and international events. He always stays one step ahead of his competitors. Under G9, RRQ has won both the editions of PUBG Mobile Star Challenge.

