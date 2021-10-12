5 best Indian players in FIFA 22 Career Mode

FIFA 22, unlike its predecessors, does not feature the Indian national team on the international roster in Kick Off Mode. India is one of 17 countries to have their national side removed from FIFA 22.

However, the game introduced the Hero Indian Super League, featuring all 11 clubs licensed to their authentic kits and marks. This makes Indian players an exciting choice for users in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

These are the five best Indian players in FIFA 22's Career Mode

5) Anirudh Thappa

Anirudh Thappa is a young star on the rise (Image via Instagram / @thapa.42)

Rating: 62

Club: Chennaiyin FC

Position: CDM

The 23-year-old midfielder is versatile on the pitch and exhibits good potential. Anirudh Thappa is an exciting prospect for FIFA 22 players given his 4-star weak foot and 3-star skill moves paired with a high defensive work rate and Playmaker Trait.

4) Amrinder Singh

Amrinder Singh representing the Indian football team (Image via Twitter)

Rating: 63

Club: ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Position: GK

One of Mohun Bagan’s recent transfers is their 28-year-old goalkeeper. After an impressive season with Mumbai City FC, Amrinder Singh starts FIFA 22 Career Mode with a rating of 63.

3) Pritam Kotal

Rating: 63

Club: ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Position: CB

Captain of ATK Mohun Bagan, Pritam Kotal, comes in third place. With his Leadership, Solid Player, and Team Player traits, the 28-year-old is a good pick for the CB/RB role in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

2) Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Rating: 64

Club: Bengaluru FC

Position: GK

The 29-year-old goalkeeper is India’s top pick for the national side. Having previously played in the Norwegian top division, Singh Sandhu became the first Indian to play in a UEFA Europa League match. His impressive performances for the Indian team make him the best choice for an Indian goalkeeper.

1) Sunil Chettri

Sunil Chettri becomes FIFA 22's highest-rated Indian player again (Image via Instagram/ @chetri_sunil11)

Rating: 68

Club: Bengaluru FC

Position: ST

Indian football veteran Sunil Chettri is an obvious addition to this list. The 37-year-old only falls behind Ronaldo and Messi in terms of goals scored internationally. Despite his age, he performs with a 4-star weak foot and 3-star skill moves, carrying his Powerful Header and Leadership traits.

Edited by Srijan Sen