5 best Innate Abilities in Dota 2 7.36 (May 2024)

Dota 2 patch 7.36 introduces a new hero mechanism called Innate Abilities. Each hero now possesses a unique Innate Ability that persists throughout the match. Some gain an additional spell or unique passive upgrades, while others see enhancements to their existing abilities, scaling up to five levels. Amidst the variety of Innate Abilities, few have emerged as the best in the current meta.

This article highlights the five best Innate Abilities in Dota 2, poised to help you climb the MMR ladder once mastered.

Note: The topic is subjective and depends on the writer's opinions.

Axe, Batrider, and other Dota 2 heroes have the best Innate Abilities in the latest meta

1) Axe

Coat of Blood grants Axe bonus armor for every kill (Image via Valve)

COAT OF BLOOD

New Innate ability. Passive, can't be leveled up.

Whenever Axe kills an enemy, he gains +1 permanent armor. Kills with Culling Blade gives 2x that amount.

Axe is a strong counter to heroes who rely on dealing physical damage in Dota 2. With the right support, Axe can secure kills during the laning stage and stack armor even before reaching Level 6. Furthermore, Coat of Blood enhances Culling Blade, granting 2x armor for every successful cull. After getting Blink Dagger and Blade Mail you can roam the map and hunt down enemy heroes all alone.

Significant features:

Mogul Khan has the potential to become an ultimate tank after securing 10-15 kills.

Coat of Blood pairs well with both of his Facets.

After a certain point, you can forgo armor items in favor of survivability ones.

2) Batrider

Use Sticky Napalm stacks and Smoldering Resin to bring down enemy heroes (Image via Valve)

SMOLDERING RESIN

New Innate ability. Passive, can't be leveled up.

Batrider's attacks apply a debuff that deals 15% of the attack damage every 1s for 2s. Damage over time pierces damage block.

A small burn debuff is applied whenever Batrider right-clicks an enemy unit. This propels the hero to a new level where you can purchase damage items to inflict tremendous damage on enemy heroes. Additionally, Batrider's laning stage has significantly improved, allowing him to harass and secure last hits more efficiently.

Significant features:

The Innate Ability pierces damage block when the enemy unit is consistently under physical attack.

Sticky Napalm increases damage alongside Batrider's right clicks.

Fifteen percent of the attack damage is enough to burn down squishy enemy cores and supports.

3) Shadow Shaman

Shaman's Fowl Play prevents an instant elimination (Image via Valve)

FOWL PLAY

New Innate ability. Passive, can't be leveled up.

Whenever Shadow Shaman takes lethal damage, he survives as a 1 HP chicken with movement speed increased by 10%. Applies Strong Dispel upon transformation and provides 0.75s protection from all damage. Hex Duration: 3s. Cooldown: 90s. Cooldown is reset upon dying.

Shadow Shaman got a major survivability boost in Dota 2, thanks to his latest Innate Ability. Upon taking lethal damage, Rhasta is not only cleansed by a strong dispel but he also morphs into a chicken, gaining complete immunity from all damage for 0.75 seconds. This brief window allows the normally fragile hero a chance to escape from dangerous situations.

Significant features:

A bunch of chickens also spawn around Rhasta after Fowl Play, providing more cover after choosing the Cluster Cluck Facet.

The cooldown is reset after Shadow Shaman dies.

Use the Glimmer Cape right before you drop to single-digit HP to flee as an invisible chicken.

4) Juggernaut

Juggernaut inflicts more damage with Duelist (Image via Valve)

DUELIST

New Innate ability. Passive, can't be leveled up.

Juggernaut deals 10% more damage to targets that are facing him. Damage bonus is always applied during Omnislash.

With the Dota 2 7.36 buffs and rework, Juggernaut has become a formidable go-to carry in this meta. Duelist enables him to deal 10% more damage to enemy units facing him, enhancing his role as a powerful damage dealer from the early to late-game stages. Additionally, this bonus damage stacks with other damage items Juggernaut purchases.

Significant features:

Duelist applies when Omnislash is active.

Juggernaut's right-clicks are of more impact.

Works well with the Bladeform Facet.

5) Gyrocopter

Disassemble Maelstorm to build BKB and MKB (Image via Valve)

CHOP SHOP

New Innate ability. Passive, can't be leveled up.

Gyrocopter can disassemble most items at all times and sells any Recipe he has for a full cost.

Gyrocopter's ability to sell recipes for their full cost provides an economic advantage. This is because you can recoup gold spent on earlier items and invest it into more impactful purchases later in the match. This can help Gyrocopter reach power spikes faster and maintain relevance throughout the match.

Significant features:

Buyback can be farmed by selling recipes.

Items can be disassembled at any time and can be used for different builds.

You cannot disassemble Divine Rapier.

That concludes the best Innate Abilities in Dota 2 7.36. Do follow Sportskeeda's Dota 2 section to get wind of the latest guides, news, and more.

