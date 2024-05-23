Dota 2 7.36: All Major Hero Changes

Dota 2 7.36 marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the classic MOBA title. All heroes have been introduced to unique Innate Abilities and Facets, alongside a fair share of changes and rework to their existing spells. Buffed heroes will likely reign supreme in upcoming competitive matches, while the nerfed ones could remain in the shadows until the next patch.

This article covers all the major changes in the latest Dota 2 7.36 patch to help you understand the current meta.

Major Changes in Dota 2 7.36

Ancient Apparition

Stack Death Rime is expected to inflict more damage (Image via Valve)

All his spells are reworked around Death Rime in Dota 2 7.35b. Death Rime will stack on the enemy targets whenever AA spells hit any. Additionally, Bone Chill will help Kaldr bring down tanks and heroes boasting tremendous strength. Units under the Death Rime debuff with Bone Chill Facet will have their total HP decreased and movement slowed till the effect remains.

Notable changes in 7.36:

Ice Blast no longer deals damage over time but applies two Death Rime stacks for its whole duration.

Cold Feet and Ice Vortex no longer deal damage on their own; Death Rime stacks deal damage in their place.

Exposure Facet might be one of the weakest Facets in the entire game.

Also check: Dota 2 Crownfall Act II The Deserts of Druud guide

Axe

Gain permanent armor for every kill (Image via Valve)

Axe's rework in Dota 2 7.35b drastically improved the hero's efficiency. His Innate passive, Coat of Blood, grants one armor for every kill. Coupled with that, after a successful Culling Blade, Mogul Khan receives 2x armor. This passive streamlines Axe into a formidable tank that can withstand massive physical damage.

Notable changes in 7.36:

Counter Helix is now an Aghanim Scepter's upgrade that may proc whenever Axe attacks.

Battle Hunger debuff is stackable.

The Old Scepter upgrade is moved to Aghanim's Shard but without a reduced cooldown.

Batrider

7.36's Firefly nerf didn't hinder Batrider's overall impact (Image via Valve)

Batrider is one of the top offlaners in Dota 2 7.36. This is because, with Smoldering Resin, this hero can burst down squishy supports and cause havoc before the start of a proper teamfight. Furthermore, Arsonist, one of his Facets, allows players to use Sticky Napalm on buildings and deal 25% damage.

Notable changes in 7.36:

Sticky Napalm damage per stack is increased.

Flamebreak's projectile speed changed from 1400 to 1700.

Firefly was nerfed as 20 damage was removed from it.

Centaur Warrunner

Centaur can now blink when Hitch a Ride is active (Image via Valve)

Centaur Warrunner is one of the best tanks in Dota 2 7.36, considering the hero earns 40 max health every two minutes. Furthermore, Horsepower, one of his Facets, grants him bonus movement speed with a maximum speed cap of 600.

Notable changes in 7.36:

Hitch a Ride grants invulnerability to the mounted ally.

Hitch a Ride will not be canceled when blinking and teleporting.

Counter-Strike increases Double Edge's damage.

Also check: What are Facets in Dota 2?

Chaos Knight

Reality Rift is buffed in 7.36 (Image via Valve)

Chaos Knight's illusions will be of the strong type when Phantasmagoria is active. Pushing and teamfights are more favorable for this hero, as weak spells and physical attacks won't do much to his illusions. Irrationality, his other Facet, augments Reality Rift that may apply break, disarm, or nothing.

Notable features in 7.36:

Reality Rift's cast point improved from 0.3s to 0.25s.

Shard's illusion does 30% less damage.

Chaos Bolt does more damage at levels 2, 3, and 4.

Crystal Maiden

Frostbite's tick interval increased from 0.2s to 0.25s (Image via Valve)

Blueheart Floe gives Crystal Maiden a staggering 50% Mana Regen Amplification. Both her Facets, Frozen Expanse and Cold Comfort, focus on Arcane Aura. The former increases her cast range and provides bonus AOE damage, while the latter restores mana to allies in Arcane Aura's range whenever Rylai casts a spell.

Notable changes in 7.36:

Frostbite deals bonus damage to non-ancient creeps.

Freezing Field offers no armor when activated.

Bonus duration on non-ancient creeps is reduced when Frostbite is used.

Dark Willow

Willow can regen after using Shadow Realm (Image via Valve)

Willow's Innate Ability in Dota 2 7.36 gives her a whopping 100% health and mana regeneration when in an untargetable or hidden state. This will help her kite carry and stay alive longer when ganked or amidst a high-damage inflicting teamfight. Furthermore, the Throwing Shade Facet turns the hero into a powerful damage provider.

Notable changes in 7.36:

Radius size of Terrorize is increased to 500.

Thorny Thicket, Willow's second Facet, improves Bramble Maze.

CD reduction of Cursed Crown.

Dawnbreaker

Heal in the middle of teamfights using Solar Guardian (Image via Valve)

Dawnbreaker's new Innate Ability, Break of Dawn, is nothing but a map hack that reveals the entire map for four seconds whenever the sun rises on the map. Furthermore, Solar Charged, one of her Facets, decreases the cooldowns of her abilities whenever a target is hit with a charged Luminosity.

Notable changes in 7.36:

Gleaming Hammer emits Solar Guardian pulse.

Solar Guardian heals Dawnbreaker.

Solar Guardian can be used without Celestial Hammer.

Also check: Dota 2 Patch 7.36 revealed

Hoodwink

Hoodwink's Scurry has been buffed in this patch (Image via Valve)

Mistwoods Wayfarer, Hoodwink's Innate Ability, levels up alongside Sharpshooter and offers a chance of deflecting attacks into nearby trees. Furthermore, both her Facets enhance her mobility and physical damage output. Go Nuts Facet is best suited for supports, while Treebounce Trickshot is for damage dealers.

Notable 7.36 changes:

Evasion is removed from Scurry.

Sharpshooter pierces spell debuff immunity level 25 talent.

+1s Scurry duration level 10 talent.

Juggernaut

Juggernaut is one of the best carries in this patch (Image via Valve)

Juggernaut is the go-to carry in Dota 2 7.36 in ranked and unranked pubs. The latest patch introduced Duelist, an Innate Ability that does 10% more damage to enemies facing the masked hero. Both his Facets are perfect for a high-damage build and gameplay. Coupled with that, Blade Fury applies a strong dispel once it ends.

Notable changes in 7.36:

Duelist procs during Omnislash.

Critical chance increased to 35%.

Bladestorm's Blade Fury does critical damage.

Legion Commander

Use Overwhelming Odds during duels (Image via Valve)

Legion Commander is back in the Dota 2 7.36 meta, as all her newly introduced abilities and reworked spells turned the hero into a strong offlaner. Stonehall Plate Facet provides a barrier equal to the damage dealt to the enemy heroes. Spoils of War grants permanent damage to any unit that hits the loser during the duel.

Notable changes in 7.36:

Aghanim's Scepter only provides spell debuff immunity throughout the duel.

Overwhelming Odds buff duration increased.

Moment of Courage rescaled.

Phoenix

Phoenix can be played as a soft or hard support (Image via Valve)

Blinding Sun allows debuffs from Icarus Dive, Fire Spirits, Sun Ray, and Supernova to stack and applies a 2% missed chance per second. Furthermore, Icarus Dive received a small damage buff and CD rescaling. Dying Light, one of the bird's Facets, does burn damage in a 450 radius and acts like a mini radiance.

Notable changes in 7.36:

+20 health regen as level 15 talent.

Sun Ray no longer blinds enemy units.

Hotspot's Sun Ray deals more damage to units at the end of the beam.

Timbersaw

Timbersaw can cut trees for free mana (Image via Valve)

Exposure Therapy restores 3/4/5/6 mana every time he destroys a tree and shares level ups with Chakram. Shredder increases Timber Chain's damage, propelling 10 splinters in all directions. Regardless of the Whirling Death mana cost nerf, Timbersaw remains a top draft, especially for midlaners and offlaners.

Notable changes in 7.36:

Second Chakram is removed from the talent tree.

Twisted Chakram launches a small Chakram that deals pure damage.

Timber Chain cast range replaced with +75% Timber Chain projectile speed.

Undying

Featured cover of Undying (Image via Valve)

This Dota 2 hero will immediately respawn upon his first death due to Ceaseless Dirge, Innate Ability. This passive has a 480-second cooldown and will prevent unwanted buybacks. Coupled with that, Ripped's Soul Rip grants allies 10% of Undying's strength for 10 seconds.

Notable changes in 7.36:

Flesh Golem's slow duration is decreased by a second.

Zombies from Tombstone got their range nerfed to 900.

Tombstone's mana cost increased.

That concludes all the vital hero changes in Dota 2 7.36 that have altered the current meta. Check out Sportskeeda's Dota 2 section to get wind of the latest news, guides, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback