What are Facets in Dota 2? Explained 

In Dota 2's latest update, 7.36, the introduction of the Facets marks a drastic shift in the usual MOBA gameplay dynamics. Each hero boasts at least two unique Facets, however only one can be used in a match. With this new feature comes a string of questions about its usage, particularly among newer and lower-ranked players who frequently draft their signature heroes.

In this article, we address these queries head-on and will help readers grasp the concept of Facets in the Dota 2 7.36 update.

Breakdown of Facet in Dota 2 Patch 7.36

What are Facets in Dota 2?

Facet is a new mechanism in Dota 2 that provides abilities and passive enhancements to heroes from the start of a match until its end. Most heroes have two unique Facets (except Chen, Dragon Knight, Invoker, Witch Doctor, and Techies), but you can only choose one to use in a match.

As mentioned, all Facets are distinctive, offering a variety of tactical advantages depending on the match context. At the drafting screen, after you select your hero, you can choose one Facet, allowing you to strategically pick the Facet that best counters the enemy team or helps your team.

How to choose the best Facet for your hero?

Dota 2 is a highly unpredictable game where anything can happen at any time. Even the smallest errors can lead the enemy team straight to your Ancient. Therefore, choosing the right Facet is a necessity rather than a compulsion.

Analyze the Enemy Team: Look at the heroes drafted by the opposing team. Choose a Facet that can exploit their weaknesses or mitigate their strengths. Even if you get countered, your hero can opt for a defensive build and stay two steps ahead of the enemy team.

Team-based Tactics: Communicate with your team and ask for their suggestions. Once you've heard their Facet picks, choose an ability that complements those of your teammates. This is particularly important while playing support, as you can be more useful to your cores.

Role Adaptation: Pick a Facet that suits your chosen role. If you're playing support, select an ability that grants defensive and team buffs. Carries, on the other hand, may opt for the ones that do the most damage. Tanks are advised to choose abilities that will help them survive in prolonged fights.

How to get the hang of Facets?

Unranked Pubs and Turbo Modes: These two modes are the best places to learn how your signature hero's Facets work. You will quickly understand how things work in-game.

Competitive Matches: Watch how pros play the current meta in competitive tournaments. The heroes and Facets they pick, the items they build around them, and their basic gameplay will provide advanced insights.

Bot Games: If you are just starting the game, consider playing bot games to see how Facets work. You can skip the demo mode and jump into action to get a practical understanding of how your hero functions.

