5 best JRPGs with the most detailed tutorial sections

The JRPG genre is one that fans have adored for many years, thanks to iconic series like Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest.

However, stepping into these worlds for the first time can be a bit daunting. This is why a lot of these games come with packed tutorial sections to make sure players are prepared for what's to come.

Some games simply give players a prompt here and there, providing control schemes in the menu. However, there are a handful of JRPG titles that leave gamers with zero questions when their tutorials end.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Mario & Luigi: Dream Team, Dragon Quest IV, and 3 other top JRPGs with the best tutorial sections

1) Legend of Legaia

Legend of Legaia is a classic JRPG that was released in 1998 for the PlayStation. Its tutorial section made sure no player would enter its world without a good understanding of how to navigate it. This is especially true for its combat.

Players shouldn't disregard its other tutorial sections. However, its combat tutorial is one of the best out there. From how to string together special attacks to taking down a mighty boss, it is extremely helpful.

Legend of Legaia may be an older title without a ton of features, but what it provides is explained very well through the tutorials.

2) Mario & Luigi: Dream Team

Mario & Luigi: Dream Team is technically considered a JRPG. It was released in 2013 and saw players control both of the Mario brothers at the same time as they were mapped to different buttons on the 3DS.

While the game's tutorial sections are disliked by some players, they are still very detailed. Most of the complaints are about the lengths of the tutorials and not the quality.

Just about every aspect of Mario & Luigi: Dream Team has some sort of in-depth learning session tied to it. Players will be masters at controlling the two brothers in just a few minutes of playtime.

3) Rune Factory

Just about every Rune Factory game has great tutorial sections. The very first title set the standard for the franchise's other games and how they approached tutorials. It wastes no time in getting players accustomed to how things work.

From the character creation screen to the opening monster battle, players are explicitly told how to do everything. They also tie the tutorials into the story.

4) Dragon Quest IV

The first four chapters of Dragon Quest IV showcase some of the best tutorial sections in the entire JRPG genre. It makes a point to teach players everything they need to know. The mechanics, the world, the story, the characters, as well as the twists and turns are all explained through the various tutorial sections.

This sets players up for success in the game (if they pay enough attention). At first, the character will be "too weak" to venture onward, but the tutorial ensures that it doesn't last long.

5) Final Fantasy XIII

Many players believe Final Fantasy XIII is both the best and worst JRPG when it comes to tutorials. Those who are accustomed to the genre will find it repetitive and will just want to skip to the good stuff. That's understandable.

Those who are new to the genre, however, will be pumped with knowledge. The tutorials gradually explain the mechanics and provide players with a ton of time and space to practice whatever they feel needs improvement in their game.

Players will be hard-pressed to find an in-game tutorial section more useful than the ones for Final Fantasy XIII.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far