5 best landing spots on the Alcatraz map in COD Mobile

COD Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale titles in the esports community and has been amassing players worldwide. It shares the same core of the last man surviving and includes a BR and Multiplayer mode in the game.

Previously, COD Mobile had only a single map in the BR mode, but with its 1st-anniversary update, the game has introduced a brand new map called Alcatraz.

Inspired and influenced by the iconic Alcatraz island, COD launched its redesigned version first in COD: Black Ops 4 and now in COD Mobile, considering the craze and demand of this short and extremely intense Blackout Map.

This article shares some of the best locations to land in Alcatraz to give the players an upper hand on their opponents in the game.

Also read: How to change character in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide for Android devices

Top 5 landing spots on Alcatraz in COD Mobile

Listed below are the five best landing locations on the Alcatraz map in COD Mobile:

#1 Cellhouse

Cellhouse

The Cellhouse runs through the heart of Alcatraz and is one of the most popular choices for players to land. The building offers several levels to loot and a vastly open roof that provides plenty of cover and scouting opportunities.

Advertisement

The spot may prove challenging to defend due to the large area that requires to be covered. The building's interior provides close-quarter gunfights, but the building's rooftop is also a popular destination due to its wide-area coverage.

#2 Warden's House

Warden's House

Located not far from the center of the map, the Warden's House comprises a small complex of multilevel buildings. Each of these floors has several abandoned rooms, which provide not only much cover but also plenty of mid-range loot.

If utilized correctly, this location in COD Mobile's Alcatraz map is easy to defend and take down enemies from a distance with the right weapons.

#3 Model Industries

Model Industries

Model Industries is located near the Northernmost area of the island. It is a large industrial-style building that offers all three levels of loot. The location of the building is also perfect as its rooftop allows perfect views of both the New Industries Building and the Powerhouse, offering the players an easy opportunity to snipe down enemies.

#4 Docks

Advertisement

Docks

Docks have low elevation when compared to other structures on the Alcatraz map. Still, it offers both open and close quarter combat providing COD Mobile players a much more intriguing gameplay experience.

With tight hallways, a dark interior, multiple levels, and a plethora of objects to hide behind, Docks is one of the best dropping places on the map.

#5 Parade Grounds

Parade Grounds

Parade Grounds is also another low-lying area on the Southern part of the island, but is a great area to drop into at the start of the match. It offers plenty of loots and suitable attachments.

This area provides very little protection to players who stick around too long here. Due to its open area, players are easy prey to snipers on the high ground. The best strategy here is to drop in the Parade Grounds, loot, and head to the main island as quickly as possible.