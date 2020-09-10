5 best landing spots for material farming in Fortnite Season 4

There will always be one constant in Fortnite: materials are absolutely necessary. No matter how the game turns out or whether a player can hit the best shots, they need to build. The process of building, however, requires plenty of materials.

Materials can be farmed on any part of the map as a part of Fortnite but that doesn't mean players can't be efficient about it. Here are 5 great landing spots for material farming in Fortnite.

Which are the best landing spots for material farming in Fortnite Season 4?

#5 - Weeping Woods

Weeping Woods (Image Credit: Daily Esports)

The most obvious landing spot on the list is Weeping Woods. This spot is the most heavily wooded area in Fortnite, with a few lodges scattered around. Trees litter the entire place, and it isn't very heavily contested. Essentially, there is unlimited wood to harvest until rotations happen.

The only problem is the lack of other sources around. Bulking up on wood material is easy but the rest of the resources might be difficult to procure.

#4 - Island Northwest of Craggy Cliffs

Like Weeping Woods, this island is generally secluded and rarely has opposition. Many players in Fortnite forget about this spot. After securing the area (if need be), there's an island full of different material types and an upgrade station.

After getting all the materials possible and some full shields, there's also great rotations from the spot and more opportunity for additional material harvesting if needed. Craggy Cliffs is also just around the corner and easy to win over with all the harvested material.

#3 - Steamy Stacks

Steamy Stacks (Image Credit: Game Rant)

Steamy Stacks can sometimes be heavily contested in Fortnite, and that is a downside to the landing spot. The wood and brick resources are pretty standard compared with other places. However, paired with the opportunity for steel, Steamy Stacks can make a great place to land and material farm.

Along with the upgrade station on-site, which is easy to access due to all the steel, Steamy Stacks has a wind gust that can send players quickly on their way for rotations.

#2 - The Fortilla

In a similar manner to Steamy Stacks, the Fortilla can be hit or miss when it comes to opposition. It can be even harder to fight your way out due to the design but the material farming is good. It's even better if the place is secluded.

Steel is in high supply, and there is just as much wood to harvest along with the steel. In addition to the number of chests to find and the potential for material farming, it's totally possible to leave Fortilla on a boat with full equipment and materials to win the game.

#1 - Shanty Town

Shanty Town (Image Credit: Fortnite.Fandom)

Shanty Town is located West of Slurpy Swamp, which is a great rotation spot after the area is farmed and perhaps the best farming spot in Fortnite. Shanty Town has it all in terms of materials to harvest, and a lot of the steel comes in the form of slurp kegs which means free shields.

Another plus is the almost guaranteed seclusion of the spot, which means farming and looting can be done in peace. Anyone landing here will have a fantastic upper hand on material, full shields and a useful rotation route immediately going to Slurpy Swamp. With that start, winning any Fortnite match becomes far easier.