Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 brings plenty of new changes to the game as a whole. That includes tweaks to the map and in turn, to the meta and flow of any given match. Whether it be for tournaments or Arena, there are some great landing spots right now to get the edge in competitive Fortnite games.

Keep in mind that there is a base change to the spawn rates for loot chests in Fortnite. It is less likely to find chests, and therefore shields no matter where you land on the map. That has had an effect on what the best landing spots are, and for those who want to win their Fortnite games, they must adapt.

The best landing spots for competitive in Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite's Fancy View

(Image Credit: Millenium)

Advertisement

West of Sandy Shores is a solo landing spot, which could pass off as a duo area, that is highly underrated at the moment. Landing at the secluded modern estate provides plenty of loot in an area that isn't highly contested.

The chance for multiple chest spawns in the estate is relatively high. Outside on the road is also a slurp truck which can provide full shield along with the chest spawns. After the initial looting phase, there is plenty of structures to loot on a beach nearby, along with some nice fishing spots. The rotations are easy, secluded, and provide plenty of equipment to win a game.

Quinjets and Stark robots

(Image Credit: GamesRadar)

The Quinjets have different landing spots each game, which adds yet another element of RNG. But what's inside those points of interest is almost a guarantee. The Quinjets all have SHIELD chests inside them, which are defended by Stark bots on the outside.

Facing those robots immediately after landing can be risky, but because the SHIELD chest is a guarantee, landing inside the Jet will provide enough time to grab a weapon and down the bots.

Once the bots are down, the drones flying in the air with their own loot are fair game. Blue weapons are frequent in the loot drops, and most importantly, there's a good chance of mythic weapons. Those include Groot's Bramble Shield and the Silver Surf Board, some of the best items in Fortnite.

Slurpy Swamp

(Image Credit: svg)

The swamp is another area influenced by the recent changes in Fortnite's chest spawns. Shields are much harder to come by now and there are no worries of leaving without shield in Slurpy Swamp. There is plenty of loot in the area as well and material is easy to farm.

Fishing routes are also great in Slurpy Swamp and are just another element of what makes the area competitively viable. It's not the hottest drop in Fortnite either, and as long as a player can survive, there is plenty to grab and rotate from.

House west of Doom's Domain

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Doom's Domain has mythic weapons, tons of loot, and it is an easy place to rotate from. But it's also one of the hottest drops in Fortnite and when players win Doom's Domain, they end up struggling to find new loot after the entire area is used up.

That's why the house just west of Doom's Domain is the answer to this action-filled landing spot. The house has multiple floors and the chance of a henchman chest. Aggressive players looking for kills but also want a minute to gather loot are going to really benefit from this spot. Winning Doom's Domain while retaining a lot of the loot found is a huge advantage for the rest of the game.