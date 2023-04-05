5 best Left Fielders (LF) in MLB The Show 23

After a shaky release last year, San Diego Studios has made a comeback with MLB The Show 23 this March. The game includes an extensive roster of players new and old for you to explore, creating better opportunities for interesting team builds. For a robust team, Left Fielders (LF) are just as crucial as any other position in the game. A third of the outer field rests on their shoulders as they play a major role in holding up the team's defense. Their responsibilities lie in fielding outfield balls, catching flyballs, and backing up the bases to keep baserunners in check.

How you use Left Fielder can impact the flow of the game during defensive shifts. Let's take a look at the five best Left Fielders that MLB The Show 23 has to offer.

Yordan Alvarez, Juan Soto, and three other top Left Fielders (LF) in MLB The Show 23

1) Yordan Alvarez

Yordan Alvarez has a player rating of 94 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Contact versus right-handed pitchers (CON R): 83

83 Contact versus left-handed pitchers (CON L): 90

90 Power versus right-handed pitchers (POW R): 99

99 Power versus left-handed pitchers (POW L): 87

87 Vision (VIS): 65

65 Discipline (DISC): 90

90 Clutch Hitting (CLT): 84

84 Bunting Ability (BUNT): 35

35 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 25

25 Durability (DUR): 87

87 Fielding (FLD): 56

56 Arm Strength (ARM): 78

78 Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 91

91 Reaction (REAC): 30

30 Speed (SPD): 41

41 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 3

3 Baserunning Aggressiveness (BR AGG): 32

Since his MLB debut in 2019, Yordan Alvarez has proved to be a powerhouse for the Houston Astros. His outstanding performances earned him Rookie of the Year in the 2019 American League.

Alvarez boasts good throwing accuracy and brings a higher class of discipline to his game. His left-handed batting is consistently effective against either-handed pitchers, while his durability makes up for his low fielding rating on MLB The Show 23 player stats.

Thus, besides being a superb designated hitter, Alvarez is also an excellent Left Fielder, making him an indispensable asset for the Houston Astros and MLB The Show 23.

2) Juan Soto

Juan Soto has a player rating of 88 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Contact versus right-handed pitchers (CON R): 91

91 Contact versus left-handed pitchers (CON L): 68

68 Power versus right-handed pitchers (POW R): 86

86 Power versus left-handed pitchers (POW L): 73

73 Vision (VIS): 78

78 Discipline (DISC): 99

99 Clutch Hitting (CLT): 95

95 Bunting Ability (BUNT): 46

46 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 46

46 Durability (DUR): 94

94 Fielding (FLD): 56

56 Arm Strength (ARM): 67

67 Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 43

43 Reaction (REAC): 48

48 Speed (SPD): 43

43 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 15

15 Baserunning Aggressiveness (BR AGG): 34

Juan Soto made his debut in the MLB in 2018 and has had an impressive track record. He won the Silver Slugger Award with his remarkable batting and offensive outfielder skills in 2020 and 2021.

Soto is very effective against right-handed pitchers and is quick on his feet as a left fielder. He has an impressive presence of mind which is needed for this position. Besides having high points in durability, he comes through in high-pressure situations, making him one of the best left-fielders in MLB The Show 23.

3) Randy Arozarena

Randy Arozarena has a player rating of 81 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Contact versus right-handed pitchers (CON R): 65

65 Contact versus left-handed pitchers (CON L): 96

96 Power versus right-handed pitchers (POW R): 56

56 Power versus left-handed pitchers (POW L): 81

81 Vision (VIS): 51

51 Discipline (DISC): 59

59 Clutch Hitting (CLT): 68

68 Bunting Ability (BUNT): 44

44 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 38

38 Durability (DUR): 94

94 Fielding (FLD): 58

58 Arm Strength (ARM): 62

62 Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 48

48 Reaction (REAC): 46

46 Speed (SPD): 79

79 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 73

73 Baserunning Aggressiveness (BR AGG): 80

Randy Arozarena made quite the mark when he nabbed the record for home runs in a single MLB postseason in 2020. He joined the Tampa Bay Rays as a left fielder along with an excellent first baseman in January 2020 and was crucial to the team in reaching the World Series.

Arozarena has impressive base-stealing abilities and can tough it out while displaying high energy levels over the length of the game. Though he might fall short against right-handed players, he is a massive threat to lefties and MLB The Show 23 has no shortage of incredible players.

He has spectacular speed which he leverages generously to cover those bases. In MLB The Show 23, he is surely going to be an asset for the teams.

4) Taylor Ward

Taylor Ward has a player rating of 81 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Contact versus right-handed pitchers (CON R): 77

77 Contact versus left-handed pitchers (CON L): 77

77 Power versus right-handed pitchers (POW R): 74

74 Power versus left-handed pitchers (POW L): 50

50 Vision (VIS): 63

63 Discipline (DISC): 69

69 Clutch Hitting (CLT): 88

88 Bunting Ability (BUNT): 48

48 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 25

25 Durability (DUR): 82

82 Fielding (FLD): 56

56 Arm Strength (ARM): 73

73 Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 47

47 Reaction (REAC): 75

75 Speed (SPD): 72

72 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 14

14 Baserunning Aggressiveness (BR AGG): 33

The Los Angeles Angels have a few big names on their roster, and Taylor Ward is a noteworthy addition. Ward is a great third-baseman and an outfielder with impressive performances all around. He has maintained a consistent rating across the skill board and is very reliable when in a pinch.

Ward is equally effective against right and left-handed players and has high clutch-hitting points. Though he somewhat lacks in stealing abilities, he comes through with his strength and durability.

Taylor Ward has a lot of outfield experience in the bag, making him one of the top left fielders in MLB The Show 23.

5) Daulton Varsho

Daulton Varsho has a player rating of 80 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Contact versus right-handed pitchers (CON R): 56

56 Contact versus left-handed pitchers (CON L): 48

48 Power versus right-handed pitchers (POW R): 78

78 Power versus left-handed pitchers (POW L): 41

41 Vision (VIS): 58

58 Discipline (DISC): 62

62 Clutch Hitting (CLT): 66

66 Bunting Ability (BUNT): 37

37 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 19

19 Durability (DUR): 92

92 Fielding (FLD): 91

91 Arm Strength (ARM): 63

63 Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 88

88 Reaction (REAC): 99

99 Speed (SPD): 66

66 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 47

47 Baserunning Aggressiveness (BR AGG): 29

Daulton Varsho is one of the outfielders and catchers for the Toronto Blue Jays. He joined the Blue Jays roster in December last year. With his admirable outfielder skills, it was only a matter of time before he got signed on as a full-time starter.

Varsho has incredible fielding abilities and hair-triggering reactions. Thinking quickly on his feet and having an arm for accuracy have made him a formidable outfielder.

Though his batting skills have room for improvement, his remarkable durability complements his skills and makes him a valuable left fielder for MLB The Show 23.

MLB The Show 23 is available for PS 4, PS 5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

