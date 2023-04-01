MLB The Show 23 guide: How to steal bases

MLB The Show 23 is finally here and you can delve into this popular baseball franchise featuring modes like Storylines, Franchise, Diamond Dynasty, and others. However, the real fun lies in stealing bases and scoring hard-earned runs for your team. You must execute this exhilarating baseball move in MLB The Show 23 while considering some key factors like player stats and timing.

While attempting to steal bases, you must keep an eye on the pitcher and ensure he isn’t looking at your team’s runners. Once the coast is clear and you have confidence in the runner’s stats, feel free to steal bases. However, you must not do this frequently as you are liable to tip off the pitcher and may get yourself or your runners out of the game.

Stealing bases in MLB The Show 23

Stealing bases is not an easy feat to accomplish in MLB The Show 23 as it involves factors like the players’ stealing stats, speed, and the timing of executing your run. You must use the indicator on the right side of your screen to keep an eye on your runner and position him accordingly.

Stealing bases implies that a runner leaves their base and runs for the next one while the pitcher is still in the process of swinging the ball. You can therefore prepare your runners beforehand by using the shoulder buttons on your controller (L1 on PlayStation and LB on Xbox). This makes the runners stand a bit further away from their respective mounds.

You must however ensure they do not stray too far from their bases since they are liable to alert the pitcher of your tactic. This will reduce your chances of stealing the bases as the pitcher will throw the ball towards the catcher near the desired base and thwart your plans of stealing it.

Once you are sure to steal the base, press the left trigger button on your controller (L2 on PlayStation and LT on Xbox) to signal all the runners to execute the move. Alternatively, if you want to highlight a particular runner, you can use the left stick to select them and then press the trigger button to steal a base.

You can stop the runner by pressing the right trigger button (R2 on PlayStation and RT on Xbox). To return the runners to their respective bases, simply press the right shoulder button (R1 on PlayStation and RB on Xbox).

Apart from the controls, you must take into consideration the stats of the individual players to gage their success at stealing bases. Every player has stats associated with them like arm accuracy, arm strength, pitcher’s velocity, and countless others. The stat that determines the probability of the runner’s success in stealing bases is the Steal (STL) ability.

Therefore, the higher the STL, the better the chances of your runners stealing the base in MLB The Show 23. Furthermore, this tactic can also be successful if the pitcher or the catcher has weak arm strength or less accuracy to throw the ball.

MLB The Show 23 has three difficulty modes: Casual, Simulation, and Competitive, each of which will affect your success rate of stealing bases. AI will be difficult to fool on higher difficulty settings, thereby requiring you to stay vigilant before every pitch.

MLB The Show 23 is more than a rehash of the previous games and if you are inquisitive about its features and gameplay, feel free to check out our team’s review of this beloved baseball franchise.

Poll : 0 votes