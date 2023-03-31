5 best Starting Pitchers (SP) in MLB The Show 23

Not just anyone can be among the best Starting Pitchers in MLB The Show 23. It takes several stats and abilities to be on the top of the heap, much less to even be considered for the role. These players need to be durable - they’re going to be leading off the first several innings, after all. They should also be skilled at a wide variety of pitches - at least three.

These Starting Pitchers are the best of the best, and can potentially single-handedly carry games for you. It doesn’t hurt to have a strong closer, just in case, but your average team in MLB The Show 23 is going to want to have three decent pitchers around. Anyone can throw a ball, but these players are the ones who have the ability to shut out games and make it look easy.

Which Starting Pitchers are the most dominant in MLB The Show 23?

5) Corbin Burnes (Brewers): 96 Average

Corbin Burnes in MLB The Show 23 (Image via SIE)

Pitch speeds

Cutter: 95 MPH

95 MPH Curveball: 82 MPH

82 MPH Circle Change: 88 MPH

88 MPH Slider: 88 MPH

88 MPH Sinker: 95 MPH

Corbin Burnes is an excellent team member in MLB The Show 23. He’s easily among the top Starting Pitchers in the game, but that 37 Throwing Accuracy can hurt in the direst of situations. That’s the difference between a successful throw to first for an out, and the ball being lobbed off into the distance.

That aside, his Stamina is top-notch at 90, and 80 for Clutch Pitching is nothing to sneeze at. A few of his stats are just very weak, such as Reaction. While he might need someone to help him clean up in the later innings, he’s a solid choice for Starting Pitchers in MLB The Show 23.

4) Max Scherzer (Mets): 96 Average

Max Sherzer in MLB The Show 23 (Image via SIE)

Pitch speeds

4-Seam Fastball: 94 MPH

94 MPH Slider: 85 MPH

85 MPH Circle Change: 84

84 Slurve: 75 MPH

75 MPH Cutter: 89 MPH

The Mets have two options for Starting Pitchers in MLB The Show 23, and one is Max Scherzer. He’s only slightly beaten out by his teammate, but that doesn’t mean he is a slouch. His fastball is a thing of beauty, and his Slurve, while a bit slower, is an incredibly tricky pitch to hit.

Like his contemporary on the Brewers, Max Scherzer has a slow Reaction, and an unreliable Throwing Accuracy. However, his Break Stat is 99, and his Arm Strength is a solid 88. When combined with a 92 Stamina, the Mets’ pitcher is certainly a reliable hand for many of your games. Unfortunately, he falls short compared to another player from his own team.

3) Justin Verlander (Mets): 98 Average

Pitch speeds

4-Seam Fastball: 95 MPH

95 MPH Slider: 87 MPH

87 MPH 12-6 Curve: 79 MPH

79 MPH Circle Change: 86 MPH

Justin Verlander is easily one of the greats of our time. A two-time American League Cy Young Award Winner and a two-time World Champion (2017, 2022), he has everything you need in a pitcher. He only really stumbles when it comes to his Reaction stat, everything else is top of the class for this Starting Pitcher.

However, this MLB The Show 23 pitcher has some tricky pitches and needs a solid catcher to keep up with skill. The current pitcher for the Mets might not be up to the task, but even with that, you can’t go wrong with the New York Mets’ Justin Verlander.

2) Jacob deGrom (Rangers): 99 Average

Jacob deGrom in MLB The Show 23 (Image via SIE)

Pitch speeds

4-Seam Fastball: 99 MPH

99 MPH Slider: 92 MPH

92 MPH Circle Change: 88 MPH

88 MPH Curveball: 83 MPH

83 MPH 2-Seam Fastball: 97 MPH

Jacob deGrom, now a member of the Texas Rangers is tied with the #1 spot, but he just doesn’t have quite the same stats or pitching speeds. However, he does have a pair of fastballs that border on 100 MPH, which is incredible all on its own. This is truly the upper crust of Starting Pitchers in MLB The Show 23.

There isn’t a lot to separate him from that #1 spot, but the Reaction Stat of 37 is truly his only weakness. Jacob deGrom is a fantastic pitcher, and while he could use a skilled third baseman to round out his team, he’s more than capable of shutting out games and winning with very little effort. But he’s not the top player of the MLB.

1) Shohei Ohtani (Angels): 99 Average

Shohei Ohtani in MLB The Show 23 (Image via SIE)

Pitch speeds

Slider: 85 MPH

85 MPH 4-Seam Fastball: 97 MPH

97 MPH Splitter: 89 MPH

89 MPH Cutter: 90 MPH

90 MPH Curveball: 78 MPH

Shohei Ohtani is the Roman Reigns of Baseball’s top dog, there is nobody better than him when it comes to MLB The Show 23’s Starting Pitchers. He is a generational talent, the likes of which baseball fans haven’t seen since Babe Ruth. A killer on the mound, and as a batter to boot, he’s the total package.

None of his stats are low, and it’s not a secret why. However, he does have slightly lower stamina compared to the others on this list, which is nothing to be ashamed of. Just keep a solid closer, in case he gets worn down striking out every baseball player on a roster.

If you aren’t using one of the Starting PItchers on this list, that’s perfectly fine. There are tons of great pitchers in MLB The Show 23, but these just stand out in a league of their own. The men on this list are at the top of their game and are sure to carry you to victory.

