5 Best Legendary Cards for January Month's Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

The Royal Tournament in Clash Royale is a monthly in-game competition where players fight to win the most battles and receive amazing rewards. Players can currently participate in the January Royal Tournament, which gives them the chance to win a number of prizes like gold, chests, battle banner tokens, and magic items.

If they pay 500 gems to reach the gold tier, players can obtain higher-level chests, gold, gems, and cards. The top 100 players will also receive a legendary emote and 100,000 gold.

Competitors need to assemble a strong eight-card tournament deck with troop cards ranging from Common to Legendary to win the majority of games. Five such cards are listed in this article.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Miner, Mega Knight and three other cards for the January Month's Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Miner

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 256

Hitpoints: 1600

Once a player has progressed to Arena 4, they can unlock the Legendary card Miner. One of the greatest support cards for strong construction target cards like Royal Giant, Ram Rider, and Hog Rider, this card can be used directly against the enemy's troops and structures.

Miners can approach the enemy's towers without taking damage by tunneling beneath them to achieve their target. Players can pair Miner with cards like Goblin Drill, Mega Knight, Prince, and Goblin Barrel.

4) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

Electro Wizard is one of the best splash damage troop cards in Clash Royale that can be obtained by players if they reach Arena 8. He is a multi-target unit with high hitpoints and damage who can also slow down an opponent's troops, making him a potent counter to cards like Inferno Tower and Royal Giant.

It can be used to protect single-target cards like Mega Knight and Mini Pekka from the Inferno Tower and Inferno Dragon. The trio Giant, Electro Wizard, and Valkyrie can be used during counterattacks.

3) Log

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 384

Players can access one of Clash Royale's best magic cards if they reach Arena 6. It rolls across the battlefield after being activated, wounding multiple soldiers. It is excellent at holding up an enemy's ground assault while inflicting damage and driving troops to flee.

Players can combo it with Giant and Hog Rider to counter swarm cards like the Goblin Gang and Skeleton Army. Additionally, it works well against cards like Princess and Goblin Barrel.

2) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

The Mega Knight Legendary Card, one of the most well-known in Clash Royale, thrives against waves of opposition troops due to its splash damage. With its numerous hitpoints, the damage-doing Mega Knight can be used by players to halt the counterattack of their adversaries' cards.

Mega Knights should be protected from invading air cards with the aid of support cards like Minion Horde and Inferno Dragon. Splash damage from Mega Knight can effectively negate the enemy's ground-troop push. Players should send out support units like Wizard, Valkyrie, and Electro Wizard when using Mega Knight.

1) Royal Ghost

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 345

Hitpoints: 1600

In Arena 12, players can acquire the Royal Ghost, a Legendary Card. As a melee unit, he possesses a reasonable quantity of hit points and deals area damage. He is also the only troop in Clash Royale whose visibility is delayed until after an opposing building or unit has been attacked.

Due to his invisibility, which enables him to reach the objective without taking too much damage, the Royal Ghost is an excellent attacking unit. Players can use the Royal Ghost in the Royal Tournament with the aid of forces like Valkyrie, Wizard, and Musketeer.

Poll : 0 votes