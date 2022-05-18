5 best Legendary cards for May Season Royale Tournament in Clash Royale

The Royale Tournament is the latest tournament in Clash Royale in which players compete against other players to top the leaderboard and earn rewards. Players must create a tournament deck and participate in the tournament to win battles.

Cards ranging from Common to Champion can be used to create the tournament deck, and players can even use cards that they have not even unlocked.

This article will explore the five best Legendary cards that should be used in the May Season Royale Tournament to win battles.

Royale Tournament in Clash Royale: Five best Legendary cards

5) Bandit

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 256

Hitpoints: 1200

The Bandit is one of the greatest Legendary cards in Clash Royale, with tremendous damage and hitpoints. Like a Prince and Dark Prince charge, she can run at surrounding targets and do double damage if she hits them.

Knowing this, she can efficiently defeat the ranged troops in the area. She should combine cards like Mega Knight, Pekka, Royal Giant, Electro Giant, and others to do the most damage to opponent towers and troops.

4) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

Once players reach Arena 11, they can unlock Electro Wizard, a powerful card. He's a one-target unit with many hitpoints and a lot of damage.

He can stun and reset opponents' abilities, making him an effective counter to high-damage cards like Inferno Tower and Inferno Dragon. Players can utilize it as a support card alongside Pekka, Mega Knight, and Golem to counter the enemy's troops.

3) Lumberjack

Lumberjack in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 320

Hitpoints: 1696

Lumberjack is a fast melee unit with many hitpoints and a lot of damage. He leaves a Rage Spell behind when he dies, which for a brief time improves the attack and movement speed of friendly troops and buildings within the spell's effective radius.

It can be used in conjunction with Hog Rider and Balloon to deal the most damage to enemy towers. It's also compatible with Princess and Minion Horde.

2) Mega Knight

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

Mega Knight is one of the few cards in Clash Royale that provides splash damage, making it particularly useful against large groups of troops. Mega Knight has a lot of hitpoints and causes a lot of damage. Therefore players should use it to stop enemy cards from going forward.

Support cards such as Minions, Zap, Fireball, and Arrows should be utilized to protect Mega Knights against opponent air cards. Mega Knight's splash damage ability provides an excellent counter to the adversary's ground force push.

1) Log

Log card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 384

Once players reach Arena 6, they can unlock this spell card. When activated, it rolls across the battlefield, wounding numerous units in the area. It's particularly effective in halting an enemy's ground attack and inflicting damage on troops as they retreat.

Players may combine it with Hog Rider and Prince to combat swarm cards like Skeleton Army and Spear Goblins. It also worked effectively against Goblin Barrel and Princess.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar