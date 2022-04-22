5 best Legendary cards to use in Miner Mine for Gold Challenge in Clash Royale

In Clash Royale, in-game troop challenges are a terrific way to earn more gems, gold, resources, emotes, and magic items. In-game challenge battles using cards ranging from Common to Champions must be played in 1v1 and 2v2 formats. The Miner Mine for Gold Challenge, which is based on the Mighty Miner and Miner cards, is the latest challenge in Clash Royale.

Participants must choose six cards from a pool of already unlocked cards to engage in challenge fights. Legendary cards are frequently regarded as the best of all cards. So, in this article, we'll go over the five greatest Legendary cards to use in the Miner Mine for Gold challenge, which begins on April 22 and can be played by clicking on the 'Events' section of the game.

Top 5 Legendary cards to use in Miner Mine for Gold challenge in Clash Royale

5) Night Witch

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 416

Hitpoints: 1200

The Night Witch is a powerful Legendary card with a lot of hitpoints and damage. It's a melee card with a single target ability that summons two bats every 5 seconds.

It's a good card to pair with high-hitpoint cards like Mega Knight, Pekka, and Prince because it deals damage to enemy troops while distracting them with the summoned bats. Players should employ it against ground troops with low hitpoints because it is an anti-air troop card.

4) Bandit

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 256

Hitpoints: 1200

With high damage and hitpoints, the Bandit is one of the most popular troops in Clash Royale. She can dash to nearby targets and deal double damage if she hits them, similar to a Dark Prince charge. The Bandit's dash can span the river. Knowing this, she can effectively defeat surrounding ranged troops.

To deal maximum damage to opponent towers and troops, she should be used with cards like Pekka, Dark Prince, Mini Pekka, Prince, and others.

3) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

Electro Wizard is a powerful Legendary card that can be unlocked if players reach Arena 11. He's a one-target unit with a high hitpoint count and high damage output. He can stun and reset the abilities of opponents, making him a strong counter to high-damage cards like Inferno Tower and Inferno Dragon.

To counter the enemy's troops, players can use it as a support card alongside Mega Knight, Golem, and Pekka.

2) Lumberjack

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 320

Hitpoints: 1696

Lumberjack is a swift melee unit that deals a lot of damage and has a lot of hitpoints. When he dies, he leaves a Rage Spell behind, which increases the attack and movement speed of friendly troops and buildings within the spell's effective radius for a limited time.

Players can combine it with Balloon and Hog Rider to create target cards that deal a lot of damage when they're in the Rage Spell radius.

1) Mega Knight

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

Mega Knight is Clash Royale's most popular Legendary card, and its splash damage ability makes it especially effective against swarms of troops. Mega Knight deals a lot of damage and has a lot of hitpoints, so players should utilize it to keep the enemy cards from moving forward.

Minions, Zap, Fireball, and Arrows should be used as support cards to shield Mega Knights against enemy air cards. Mega Knight's splash damage ability makes it an ideal answer to the ground force push of the adversary.

