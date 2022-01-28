How to unlock Princess in Clash Royale

SuperCell owns the popular online game Clash Royale. It comprises 1v1 and 2v2 multiplayer combat in which players use character cards. These cards depict troops selected and then deployed to the battlefield.

The cost of using cards is Elixir, earned throughout the battle. As a result, it's vital to make good use of it and deploy the best cards possible.

Princess is a Legendary level card that can assault the Archer Towers from the bridge while supporting other cards.

About Princess in Clash Royale and unlocking her card

The Princess card in Clash Royale an excellent support troop (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Princess card can be obtained by entering Arena 5 or opening a Legendary Chest. She is a long-range unit with low hitpoints and significant area damage. This card can target and attack Archers Towers from the opposite side of the river because of her tremendous range.

The in-game description of Princess is:

"This stunning Princess shoots flaming arrows from long range. If you're feeling warm feelings towards her, it's probably because you're on fire."

Princess is an excellent support troop due to her area damage and long-range. She provides middling damage, though, and her slow attack rate makes her a weak solo troop that can easily be tackled.

If she emerges in the user's starting battle deck, deploying her on the bridge at the start of the match is an excellent way to get some early chip damage on the opponent's tower.

She'll begin firing at the tower, which is exceedingly difficult to counter, and it frequently catches opponents by surprise.

When there is a push, you can fool your opponent by placing your Princess near the bridge and spending a spell. It's a good idea to employ Zap on the opponent Princess in Princess vs Princess battles so that your Princess can defeat her without receiving any damage.

You can even use Tornado spells to pull the opposing Princess next to their Princess Tower, defeating her while yours survives the first hit.

Princess statistics

She is one of the most popular Legendary cards in battle decks, and here are her statistics:

Princess can maximum be upgraded to Level 14, where she deals area damage of 224 and has 345 hitpoints. Hit speed and deployment time of the Princess card are 3 seconds and 1 second, respectively. It can target both air and ground troops and covers a range of 9 tiles.

Also Read Article Continues below

Princess is undoubtedly the most popular Legendary card in Clash Royale that can be unlocked at Arena 5 or through Legendary chests.

Edited by Ravi Iyer