5 best loud Roblox music IDs

Bumping tunes while on Roblox can make any game much more enjoyable.

Many gamers love to play with music in the background. Thankfully, there’s an easy way they can play tunes on Roblox itself. With the boombox function, gamers can simply enter codes and play their favorite songs (quite loudly as well).

Best songs to play while playing Roblox

5) Say So - Doja Cat (521116871)

Say So takes heavy inspiration from 70's Disco (Image via Doja Cat)

Doja Cat blew up in 2019, and this song is part of the reason why. Say So is a modern track with a 70’s feel, as it’s heavily inspired by disco. This is one of the more famous tunes in Doja Cat’s catalog; it even has a very popular Japanese version as well.

4) Chanel - Frank Ocean (1725273277)

Chanel was release within two weeks of his feature on Slide (Image via Blonded)

There’s nothing like playing classic Frank Ocean in the background while gaming. Chanel was a hit in 2017, which was a big year for Ocean considering he would then release Slide, a successful collaboration with Calvin Harris and Migos. Chanel, as well as several other Ocean songs such as Swim Good, Pyramids, Nikes and more provide a serene ambience that can make for a relaxing Roblox gaming session.

3) Fake Love - BTS (1894066752)

BTS is among the most popular KPop groups of today (Image via Hype Labels)

BTS has been a phenomenon in Korea since 2016, and took the world by storm last year. Of course, most international fans really hooked onto BTS after the release of Dynamite and the more recent Butter, but Fake Love offers a great trip down BTS' memory lane.

2) Chugg Jugg (6549028436)

Fortnite fans will probably be inputting this code frequently. Chugg Jug is a remix of Estelle and Kanye West’s American Boy. The twist is that the lyrics are all about Fortnite. What makes it even better is that it’s sung in a high pitched voice to emulate a younger kid who really wants to be a “pro Fortnite gamer.”

1) Among Us trap remix (6490413778)

Among Us has inspired a Roblox games called Imposter (Image via Innersloth)

Evidently, the Among Us craze has taken over the internet in more ways than one. Among Us became one of the most popular fads during the pandemic, as gamers fell in love with putting on their detective hats and finding the imposter.

This track is a trap remix of the game's main theme, adding a hip hop vibe to one of the most recognizable video game songs in existence.

With these songs playing in the background, gamers will have a whale of a time on Roblox.

