5 best Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire as of May 2021

Free Fire Magic Cube bundles contain a plethora of in-game items, including weapon skins and costumes.

Magic Cube bundles can only be acquired by exchanging them with Magic Cubes. However, players require 100 Magic Cube fragments to obtain a single Magic Cube. These fragments are not easy to find and are available in special events.

This article will take a look at some of the best Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire as of May 2021.

Also read: Maro vs Jai vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

What are the best Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire in May 2021?

#1 - Avenge Full-Leather

Avenge Full-Leather set in Free Fire

Avenge Full-Leather is the latest addition to the Magic Cube section of Free Fire. It is a female avatar set that can be redeemed with one Magic Cube. The set comprises of:

Avenge Full-Leather (Top)

Avenge Full-Leather (Bottom)

Avenge Full-Leather (Shoes)

Avenge Full-Leather (Mask)

Avenge Full-Leather (Head)

Also read: 5 best legendary emotes in Free Fire as of May 2021

#2 - Revenge Full-Leather

Revenge Full-Leather set in Free Fire

The Revenge Full-Leather the male version of the Avenge Full-Leather set. This bundle can also be redeemed with one Magic Cube. The set comprises of:

Revenge Full-Leather (Top)

Revenge Full-Leather (Bottom)

Revenge Full-Leather (Shoes)

Revenge Full-Leather (Mask)

Revenge Full-Leather (Head)

#3 - Beast-Arm Clone

The Beast-Arm Clone set was added to the Magic Cube Redeem shop last month. It is a female avatar set that can be obtained by exchanging one Magic Cube. The bundle includes the following items:

Beast-Arm Clone (Top)

Beast-Arm Clone (Facepaint)

Beast-Arm Clone (Bottom)

Beast-Arm Clone (Shoes)

Beast-Arm Clone (Head)

#4 - Yokai Soulseeker

The Yokai Soulseeker bundle is a female avatar set that comes with a range of accessories. It can be obtained by exchanging one Magic Cube.

The following items are included in the Yokai Soulseeker costume bundle:

Yokai Soulseeker (Top)

Yokai Soulseeker (Bottom)

Yokai Soulseeker (Shoes)

Yokai Soulseeker (Head)

Yokai Soulseeker (Facepaint)

#5 - Arcane Seeker

The Arcane Seeker set in Free Fire

The Arcane Seeker bundle is the female avatar of the Mystic Seeker Magic Cube bundle. It offers a futuristic samurai look and features a straw hat. The set contains:

Arcane Seeker (Head)

Arcane Seeker (Top)

Arcane Seeker (Bottom)

Arcane Seeker (Shoes)

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. The choice of the character set is entirely subjective and will vary from person to person. There are several other bundles in Free Fire's Magic Cube Store that players can get.)

Also read: 5 best locations on Free Fire's Bermuda map for loot and rank push