5 best MOBAs to play on mobiles (February 2023)

Multiplayer online battle arena, popularly known as MOBA, is a gaming genre admired globally. Gamers love the classic PvP arena experience, where they can use different characters and their abilities to create the ultimate attack and defense strategies.

With hundreds of amazing titles available on mobile devices, it can be difficult for players to choose and enjoy the ultimate MOBAs. This article shortlists the five best titles to download and enjoy on mobile devices in 2023.

League of Legends and the four best MOBAs to play on mobile

5) Vainglory

Vainglory is one of the best MOBA titles players can download and check out on their mobile devices. The fan-favorite boasts millions of downloads on leading app stores with amazing ratings.

Gamers can choose from 48+ unique heroes, each with their combos and playstyles. Players with better skills and strategies will have higher chances of winning the match, and strategic depth and mechanical skills in the title will be beneficial.

Download link for Android

Download link for iOS

4) Heroes Arena

Heroes Arena is a popular MOBA wherein players can participate in intense PVP action in the 1v1, 3v3, 5v5, and other multiplayer fight modes as players compete to move up the rankings and win fantastic rewards. The title also features quick matchmaking; players don't have to wait longer to find opponents.

The controls are easy to learn, and players can quickly master different abilities of 20 plus unique Heroes added to the game. Players can also get many skins for their heroes to make them look cooler on the battlefield. Developers have also added Additional controls, such as Quick Purchase equipment pre-selected before engagements, Leader Abilities, and Runes.

Download link for Android

Download link for iOS

3) Arena of Valor

Arena of Valor is another interesting title in the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena genre. The title offers 100+ heroes for players, where gamers can level up their skills and take them into intense battles. Along with this, players get lots of rewards for upgrading their ranks and guild level.

Gamers can get into guilds or team up with their friends to take on other players from the server and get into the top position in the leaderboard. The title features different game modes with amazing graphics and immersive elements like the ability to players to choose their preferred role and then strategize their attack.

Download link for Android

Download link for iOS

2) League of Legends: Wild Rift

The second title on the list of the best MOBA titles to try on a mobile device is League of Legends: Wild Rift. Popular gaming developer Riot Games developed the title, offering a thrilling 5v5 MOBA game where gamers' combat abilities, strategy, and sense of fair play are put to the test.

Players can rank up to unlock better abilities and use them in the arena to defeat more opponents and earn unique rewards. Gamers also have the option of teaming up with friends and using legendary characters to rule the arena. The title is free to download on leading app stores.

Download link for Android

Download link for iOS

1) Mobile Legends

Mobile Legends is one of the most recommended gaming titles for gamers who love to play MOBAs. The game features impressive graphics and a fantastic battle arena experience on a mobile device.

Gamers are served with classic 5v5 as well as many arena maps to devise strategies and win matches. The title offers quick matchmaking of 10 seconds and a longer match duration of 10 minutes. Players can lead their squad and win the game, choosing between tanks, mages, marksmen, assassins, supports, and more.

Download link for Android

Download link for iOS

