5 best mobile games like Palworld you can play in 2024

There are several mobile games like Palworld in the gaming market. Developed by Pocket Pair Incorporated, this action-adventure role-playing game (RPG) combines survival gameplay elements and monster (Pals) taming features and has garnered much attention from gamers. The game's 'Pals' take inspiration from Pokemon, and their use in a turn-based RPG provides a unique perspective on monster-taming, survival, and RPG genres. In the wake of the genre’s popularity, various developers in the gaming industry have launched their unique monster-taming titles.

While Palworld is not available on mobile platforms, there are multiple survival-based titles on the app stores that can provide you with a similar experience. This article lists the five best mobile games like Palworld you can play in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer’s opinions.

Pokemon Unite, Ark: Survival Evolved, and three others are the best mobile games like Palworld you can play in 2024

1) Pokemon Unite

Developed by TiMi Studio Group, Pokemon Unite is an action role-playing game (RPG) that provides a unique experience for Palworld fans and has over 10 million downloads in the Google Play and Apple App Store. It features an arena where you have to fight five versus five battles with Pokemon. Like any other MOBA, every character has a distinct set of abilities and roles.

This Pokemon title offers an experience that is very different from other games in the franchise. Filled with unique monsters, it is one of the best mobile games like Palworld.

2) Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved is a survival action-adventure game developed by Studio Wildcard for Android and iOS devices. It features several maps where you have to strategize and survive in a stranded location against dinosaurs, mythical monsters, primitive animals, natural hazards, and other players.

The title's open-world structure makes it necessary for you to explore the map and gather valuable resources and weapons. It also has a multiplayer gaming mode that allows you to make a squad on a particular server.

3) Monster Legends

Monster Legends is another great mobile game like Palworld. Developed by Socialpoint, this role-playing game (RPG) features an island where you have to build farms, habitats, and breeding sites suitable to your monsters. There are over 900 monsters in this game, each with different elemental abilities and rarities. You can even cross-breed monsters to create a new species with unique abilities.

Additionally, you can challenge other real-time players in Live Duels and battle with your monsters to win trophies, rewards, and points to reach the top rankings.

4) Pokemon Masters Ex

Pokemon Masters Ex Is a role-playing game (RPG) developed by DeNA for Android and iOS devices. The monster-taming components in its gameplay make it one of the most popular mobile games like Palworld, with over two million downloads on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

In this title, you have to enter the Pokemon Masters League in Pasio Island and engage in three-on-three battles to become the champion. Before entering the Masters League, you must acquire at least five Pokemon gym badges by defeating the Pokemon Masters League leaders located in various regions of Pasio. Additionally, the developers have introduced multiple limited-time events that you can participate in to win lucrative prizes.

5) Monster Hunter Now

Monster Hunter Now is another entry in this list of best mobile games like Palworld, due to similarities in open-world gameplay and creatures. Developed by Capcom and Niantic, Inc., it features ghastly monsters that you must slay to survive and progress.

It features visually appealing locations along with terrifying monsters, customizable weapons, and special abilities. These special abilities play a vital role in defeating the big monsters and villain bosses.

That concludes our foray into the list of best mobile games like Palworld that you can play in 2024.