At first glance, ARK: Survival Evolved may seem like a multiplayer experience and only that. After all, there are dozens of servers for players to join, and considering how vast a single map is, let alone 11, it seems silly to take on ancient extinct animals all alone.

Contrary to popular belief, it is possible to play Survival Evolved in single-player mode. Players can be entirely self-sufficient, despite it taking much longer to farm materials.

ARK: Survival Evolved single-player details and how to save on all platforms

In a single-player server, players get complete control over server settings, which can be tweaked to make the experience tougher or easier on themselves by fiddling with a few settings.

Unlike multiplayer servers that could possibly crash at any point, single-player servers are a lot more reliable, with servers automatically saving every 15 minutes. Should players want to be extra careful, they can manually save their game using ARK’s in-game commands. Here is how to save in ARK: Survival Evolved on every platform.

How to save on PC

For players wanting to save their game on PC, it’s a very straightforward process. This method of manually saving will instantaneously save changes to the device, regardless of autosaving, as it essentially forces ARK: Survival Evolved to save.

Step 1 : After loading into the world you wish to save, press the Tab key. This opens the admin commands window.

: After loading into the world you wish to save, press the Tab key. This opens the admin commands window. Step 2 : Type “ admincheat saveworld ,” minus the quotations.

: Type “ ,” minus the quotations. Step 3: Press the Enter key.

How to save on consoles

Creating an ARK: Survival Evolved save on consoles isn't too different from PC. In fact, it’s practically identical. There are a few small differences, mainly with the way the console commands are opened, and this depends on whether the owner has a PlayStation or Xbox.

Step 1 : After loading into the world you wish to save, pause the game.

: After loading into the world you wish to save, pause the game. Step 2 : For PS4, press and hold L1, R1, Square, and Triangle. For Xbox, press and hold LB, RB, X, and Y. This will open the console commands.

: For PS4, press and hold L1, R1, Square, and Triangle. For Xbox, press and hold LB, RB, X, and Y. This will open the console commands. Step 3 : Type “ admincheat saveworld ” minus the quotations.

: Type “ ” minus the quotations. Step 4: Select Finish.

How to save on mobile

Out of all the platforms that ARK: Survival Evolved appears on, the mobile version is certainly the most different in terms of saving. This is because the game has a backup save, cloud data save, and the save file for the current game. Manually saving consists of creating a backup.

Step 1 : Select Options in the menu.

: Select Options in the menu. Step 2 : In Options, choose Manage Save Data.

: In Options, choose Manage Save Data. Step 3: You’ll see your current save data, local backups, and cloud data. Pick an empty Local Backup option and select Save. Consider creating a backup save via cloud data.

