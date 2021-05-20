5 best non-air drop weapons in PUBG Mobile Lite as of May 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite is the less graphically intense variant of the well-known battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. The lighter variant has much lesser gameplay modes and maps than the original one, mainly due to its small installation size.

However, the weapon assortment of PUBG Mobile Lite is the same as the original variant. It includes an armory featuring SMGs, ARs, Snipers, Shotguns, and other weapon classes.

Listed below are some of the best non-air drop guns in PUBG Mobile Lite that are commonly available in Classic matches.

What are the best non-air drop guns in PUBG Mobile Lite?

1) M762

M762 in PUBG Mobile Lite

The M762 is an Assault Rifle offering a damage rate of 47, a firing range of 38, and a very high firing rate of 80. The weapon is deadly in close and mid-range combats. However, the only drawback of this weapon is its high recoil, but that's reduced with the addition of suitable attachments like a vertical foregrip and compensator.

2) AKM

The AKM uses 7.62mm ammunition and also deals with heavy damage of 49. It has a firing range of 38 and a decent firing speed of 68.

Attachments like compensator and flash hider can aid players in reducing the heavy recoil of this gun.

3) M416

The M416 is the most popular AR weapon in PUBG Mobile Lite. It uses 5.56mm ammunition and has a damage rate of 43 and a range of 36. It also offers five attachment slots.

The compensator, vertical foregrip, and tact stock are three essential attachments that players will need for better recoil control of this weapon.

4) M24

M24 in PUBG Mobile Lite

The M24 is the best non-air drop Sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile Lite. It has a damage of 79 and a high range of 90, offering a much lesser bullet drop. A single bullet of M24 can penetrate level 2 helmet and vests easily over long distances.

5) Uzi

Uzi in PUBG Mobile Lite

Uzi belongs to the SMG weapon class having a damage rate of 26 and a very high firing rate of 0.048 seconds. It requires an extended SMG magazine due to its small magazine capacity of 25 rounds. However, the firing rate is what makes the Uzi so powerful and unique. With an accurate aim, Uzi can knock down a player within a couple of seconds.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's viewpoint, and what may seem better to one may not be so to another.

