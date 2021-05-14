Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for recoil control: Step-by-step beginners guide

PUBG Mobile Lite was specifically designed for low-end Android devices. Like the original version, this game is immensely competitive. A huge number of players grind it out regularly to climb up the tiers in the game.

However, one of the most difficult things for a beginner is to control the recoil of a weapon. They struggle to handle this aspect as they are not used to the sensitivity settings and recoil controlling actions.

This article discusses the best recoil control sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite to help newbies control the recoil of their weapons more easily.

Note: The sensitivity settings explained in this article are specially for beginners. The sensitivity recommended is lower than usual as players need to get their hands on the new settings first. Also, the sensitivities vary from device to device. Hence, small tweaks might be necessary.

Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for beginners to easily control recoil of weapons

Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

Camera sensitivity settings are largely responsible for the camera movement. When players ‘scope in’ or open the ADS, these settings will assist them in controlling the horizontal recoil of their guns:

No Scope: 130%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65%

2x Scope: 42%

3x Scope: 30%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 28%

6x Scope: 17%

8x Scope: 12%

ADS Sensitivity

ADS sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

ADS sensitivity is the only factor for the vertical recoil of a player’s weapon. Here are the best sensitivity settings that will help beginners reduce the recoil of weapons:

No Scope: 130%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 63%

2x Scope: 42%

3x Scope: 30%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 29%

6x Scope: 16%

8x Scope: 11%

There is also a gyroscope option in the ‘Sensitivity’ tab. It senses the motion of a player’s device and moves the camera screen in-game accordingly. The gyroscope helps them monitor the weapon’s recoil by detecting the device’s motion.

However, beginners are recommended not to use the gyroscope at the beginning, as handling it is difficult. It can also muddle up their whole gameplay instead of improving it.

