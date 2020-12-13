5 best offline games like Free Fire under 300 MB for Android devices

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle-royale games that many mobile gamers love to play. The characters of Free Fire are also very popular, as they possess unique abilities that can be used in the battlefield.

However, players need to have a proper internet connection to run Free Fire. Those who do not have access to the internet need not worry, as they can enjoy several games like Free Fire that are under 300 MB.

Also Read: 5 best offline games like Free Fire under 500 MB.

Five best offline games like Free Fire under 300 MB for Android devices

These are five of the best offline Android games like Free Fire under 300 MB:

#1 Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Image via TeBsZzz Gaming (YouTube)

This game has blended the MOBA and battle-royale game genres seamlessly. Like Free Fire, this title also features characters who possess unique abilities.

There are a total of 12 players in one match of Heroes Strike Offline, with matches lasting for short durations. Players also get access to a lot of skins, arenas and modes through various game updates.

Game Size: 102 MB.

Advertisement

Download it from here.

#2 Titan Blood: Shooting Survival Battleground Games

Image via Google Play

Players get the opportunity to indulge in Deathmatches in this title, like they do in Free Fire. Upto eight multiplayer opponents can feature in these exciting Deathmatches.

Players can choose various adrenaline-induced modes like Bomb mode, Capture the flag, etc. The range of weapons on offer is noteworthy too.

Size: 163 MB.

Download it from here..

#3 Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle-Royale Game

Image via Bluster X (YouTube)

Like Free Fire, Swag Shooter also has unique characters whose appearances players can customise as per their choices. Both games have the ultimate objective of survival.

Players need to pick up guns and scopes while looting different areas in the battleground. They can also make use of vehicles like trains and helicopters to travel from one place in the game to another.

Size: 168 MB.

Download it from here.

Advertisement

#4 Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Image via Google Play

Players can choose to play this game solo or with their friends by opting for the duo mode. The game provides players with cool weapons like plasma assault rifles and laser katanas.

Like Free Fire, players need to survive till the end. The game has good graphics, and the controls are beginner-friendly and come with the auto-shooting feature.

Size: 195 MB.

Download it from here.

#5 Desert Battleground

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

Players will surely be reminded of the Kalahari map of Free Fire while playing this game. The general rules of battle-royale games are applicable while playing this title as well.

The game's sandy desert makes it challenging for players to find proper hiding spots, which makes the game even more thrilling to play. There is also a danger zone that players must watch out for.

Size: 98 MB.

Download it from here.

Also Read: 5 best offline Android games like Free Fire under 200 MB.