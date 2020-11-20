5 best offline games like Free Fire under 500 MB

Garena Free Fire is a very famous battle royale game that is appreciated for its exciting gameplay. This title is well-liked by many players as it is compatible with both high-end and low-end devices.

In order to play Free Fire, players must have access to the internet. Those who are on the lookout for offline games like Free Fire can check the list below for some recommendations.

Top 5 offline games like Free Fire under 500 MB

These are the five best offline games like Free Fire under 500 MB:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via APKPure.com

Like Free Fire, this title gives the option to customize the characters with various skins. This game is compatible with low-end devices and is appreciated for its simple gameplay and easy controls.

ScarFall allows its players to respawn thrice, which increases their chances of survival. Moreover, the game also has powerful weapons with which players can kill their enemies easily.

Size: 353 MB

You can download it from here.

2. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image via APKPure.com

While playing the battle royale matches in this title, players will have the ultimate goal of survival. The general rules of Free Fire and Swag Shooter are the same.

Swag Shooter offers the necessary guns and scopes that players can use to kill enemies without much difficulty. Players can use trains and other vehicles to reach the safe zone quickly.

Size: 168 MB

You can download it from here.

3. Free Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline

Image via APKPure.com

The pixelated graphics of this game is appreciated by a few players. The Team Battle and the Squad Mode (involving five players on opposite sides) are the two game modes players would love to indulge in.

Both Free Fire and Free Battle Royale Fire Force revolves around the theme of shooting and survival. If a player is not confident about shooting, he/she can easily opt for the auto-shooting option.

Size: 158 MB

You can download it from here.

4. Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Image via APKdone

This game is a combination of MOBA and battle royale game genres. The characters possessing unique abilities will surely remind players of the characters featured in Free Fire.

The matches in Heroes Strike Offline last for a short time as the number of players per match are significantly less. This game has a good rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 102 MB

You can download it from here.

5. Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Image via APKPure.com

In this title, players need to collect weapons and supplies as soon as they land, just like they did in Free Fire. The game is appreciated for its realistic graphics and immersive audio.

Battle royale players might face a bit of a problem with the game's controls, as it requires improvement. In this title, players can hop on to high-speed trains and reach the safe zone quickly.

Size: 192 MB

You can download it from here.

