Free Fire is a popular battle royale game that saw a lot of success in 2020. The game is appreciated for its diverse characters and customization options.

Free Fire is available on the Google Play Store and requires an internet connection. Players, who are interested in playing offline games, can opt for the following games like Free Fire.

5 best offline games like Free Fire on Play Store in 2021

#1 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Pinterest

This battle royale game has many characters to choose from. Like Free Fire, players can buy various skins and accessories to dress up their characters.

The game offers many vehicles like helicopters and trains, which players can use as transportation. Players will also have to deal with a shrinking time zone along with enemy fire.

Download it here.

#2 - PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image via Typical Gameplay (YouTube)

Like Free Fire, this shooter title has intuitive controls and good sound effects. Players, who do not have the access to internet, can play over 20 offline missions offered by the game.

This game comes up with updates from time to time, which bring in new missions. One of the best aspects of this title is that it is compatible with low-end Android devices.

Download it here.

#3 - Desert Battleground

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

This battle royale game has the backdrop of an arid desert. Naturally, Free Fire players will be reminded of the vast Kalahari map when playing this title.

There are quite a few shelters that players can loot in search of weapons and supplies. Like all battle royale games, the ultimate goal of the player will be to survive till the end.

Download it here.

#4 - Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Image via Android Gaming with Ashraf (YouTube)

This game combines the MOBA and battle royale genre, and has captured the attention of players for the same. Heroes Strike Offline has over one million downloads and a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

The characters and their unique abilities will definitely remind players of the Free Fire characters. The matches of this title last for a short time when compared to other games on this list.

Download it here.

#5 - Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds

Image via HGames-ArtWorks (YouTube)

Players interested in pixelated graphics will enjoy this battle royale title. Like Free Fire, the game has a good collection of weapons that can be used to kill enemies.

This game gives players the option to switch between first-person and third-person shooter mode. This title also offers an exciting Deathmatch Mode.

Download it here.

