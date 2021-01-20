5 best offline games like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite in 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two of the best mobile games in the battle royale genre. While both games can run on low-end devices, they cannot be played without an internet connection.

Keeping that in mind, here's a list of the five best offline games that are similar to PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire.

Also Read: 5 best games like Free Fire for low-end phones in 2021

5 best offline games that are similar to Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall: The Royale Combat (Image via DCGamerTV, YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire, ScarFall: The Royale Combat is compatible with low-end devices. The game has standard battle royale elements, with players having to use weapons to eliminate their opponents to be the last man standing.

ScarFall: The Royale Combat also has a cool feature that allows players to re-spawn up to 3 times.

Advertisement

Download the game from here.

#2 Fort survival: offline shooting battle royale game

Fort survival: offline shooting battle royale game (Image via Google Play)

Fort survival is a single-player offline shooting game that has easy controls, like PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire.

Players will have to ensure their survival by killing their enemies with weapons that they have picked up from the battlefield. The game also has multiple maps for players to choose from.

Download the game from here.

#3 Blood Rivals - Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Blood Rivals - Survival Battleground FPS Shooter (Image via AnonymousYT, YouTube)

Advertisement

Like PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire, Blood Rivals revolves around survival and shooting. The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to defeat their enemies.

Players can also use various vehicles to travel around the map and track opponents.

Download the game from here.

#4 Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Free survival: fire battlegrounds (Image via Nice Gamer, YouTube)

Free survival offers one of the best offline battle royale experiences. This game has a story mode that players can enjoy if they do not have an internet connection.

Players will also get access to weapons like sniper rifles and shotguns, which will surely remind them of Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite.

Download the game from here.

#5 Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games (Image via Google Play)

Advertisement

Cyber Fire has a number of similarities with PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire. The game has single quests where players can kill all their enemies by themselves. Players also get to use cool weapons like laser katanas and pixel guns.

The game has easy controls, and players can even opt for the auto-shooting feature.

Download the game from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also Read: 5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite in January 2021