5 best offline games like PUBG for low-end Android devices in 2021

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG is a common name for Battle Royale enthusiasts. The exciting gameplay and realistic graphics make it one of the best games in this genre.

PUBG has a mobile version that is unfortunately not compatible with low-end devices. If players have trouble connecting to the internet, they can play the following offline games like PUBG on their low-end Android devices.

Five best offline alternatives to PUBG for low-end Android devices

These are five of the best such titles in 2021:

#1 - Blood Rivals – Survival Battlegrounds FPS Shooter

Image via Anonymous YT (YouTube)

Like PUBG, players will have to loot weapons and supplies as soon as they land on the battlefield. Blood Rivals also have vehicles strewn around the map that they can use to escape enemies.

The title has a good arsenal of weapons that gamers can use to shoot and kill enemies. They get the title of ‘THE FATHER’ if they can survive till the end.

Download it from here

#2 - Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

This title revolves around shooting and survival, like PUBG. The single-player campaigns pack in quite some action and can be played without any internet connection.

Players have the option to unlock new weapons as they go forward in the game. Cover Fire is also appreciated as it allows players to customize their controls.

Download it from here

#3 - Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

Both PUBG and Free survival offer realistic weapons to players. Mobile gamers can use two primary guns and one secondary weapon to kill their enemies.

They can enjoy the story mode or engage in offline BR combat. The game gets appreciated for its 3D graphics, but the controls need improvement.

Download it from here

#4 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

The gameplay of PUBG and ScarFall is quite similar, so players will feel right at home playing the latter. They can dress up their characters using the skins offered by the game.

A unique feature allows players to re-spawn up to 3 times. This feature increases the chances of survival and also boosts the competition in the match.

Download it from here

#5 - PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image via COM GAMING (YouTube)

Players can take part in single-player campaigns offline. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 also assures players that it will come up with new missions via weekly updates.

The game offers over 20 offline missions, which gamers can complete. It takes up less than 100 MB of storage space and can be downloaded for free.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

