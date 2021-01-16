5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 300 MB in 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite is a famous battle royale game popular among players because of its low device requirements. It is to connect with friends online and enjoy the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite takes up more than 500 MB in devices and cannot be played offline. So, gamers searching for similar offline games under 300 MB can give the following titles a try.

Most suitable alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite in 2021

These are five of the best such titles for Androids:

#1 - Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Image via Google Play

Players will get dropped into a world of cyberpunk where their primary goal is to survive. They will have to loot for weapons and supplies as soon as they land, like PUBG Mobile Lite.

Gamers can also use vehicles to travel around the Cyber Fire map in search of better loot. There are cool weapons like plasma assault rifles and laser katanas that they can use to kill enemies.

Size: 233 MB

Download it from here

#2 - BattleOps

Image via Typical Gameplay (YouTube)

Players who loved sniping in PUBG Mobile Lite will be thrilled to play this game. There are many FPS missions that they can complete in this title.

BattleOps also offers multiplayer maps that gamers can enjoy. The game is appreciated for its good graphics and has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 190 MB

Download it from here

#3 - Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

If players want to play this survival-shooter offline, they can opt for the story mode. They can also experience one of the best offline battle-royale combats ever.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, Free survival offers realistic weapons, like machine guns, sniper rifles, shotguns, etc. Gamers can use two primary guns and one secondary gun to defeat enemies.

Size: 148 MB

Download it from here

#4 - Play Fire Royale – Free Online Shooting Games

Image via Expert Android Games (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, players can enjoy the battle royale mode, along with other modes of this title. The vibrant backdrop and animated characters will also remind players of Fortnite.

Gamers can enjoy the zombie mode, where their primary duty will be to put a stop to the bloodthirsty monsters. They can also choose from a pool of heroes offered by Play Fire Royale.

Size: 146 MB

Download it from here

#5 - Fort survival: offline shooting Battle Royale game

Image via Google Play

Even though this title's backdrop is not as realistic as PUBG Mobile Lite, players will enjoy it. It has easy controls, which comes with the auto-shooting feature.

Like all battle-royale games, the player will aim to survive till the end. Fort survival has a good arsenal of weapons that they can use to be the last person standing.

Size: 59 MB

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

