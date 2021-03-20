In the world of mobile titles, shooting games are very popular. The matches are thrilling and players just can’t seem to get enough of the exciting gunplay.

However, most of the shooting games require an internet connection to run. If players are in search of Android shooting games that can be played offline, they have come to the right place.

5 best offline shooting games for Android devices

These are five of the best offline shooting games for Android devices:

1. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

Like all shooting games, this title is also about surviving till the end. Players can take their pick from the good arsenal of weapons that the game offers.

The single player challenges can be enjoyed by players, as these require no internet connection. They can also opt for the story mode, which is divided into 12 separate chapters.

Download it from here.

2. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image via Typical Gameplay (YouTube)

This title offers more than 20 missions that players can complete without an internet connection. Players will have to opt for single player mode when they play the game offline. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game has good graphics and easy controls.

Download it from here.

3. Gun War: Shooting Games

Image via Pinterest

Players will have a thrilling time playing this game as there are 124 shooter tasks to choose from. Players can also take their pick from the six special game modes available in this title.

Gun War has a collection of over 50 weapons. Players can not only use them, but also upgrade the weapons for better performance as they progress through the game.

Download it from here.

4. Overkill 3

Image via craneballs (YouTube)

There are 60 battlefields that players can enjoy in this title. The game has over 30 guns, ranging from assault rifles to classic shotguns, all of which can be customized by players.

Moreover, the title has four different game modes that players can choose from. The title is appreciated for its console-quality graphics and is also compatible with low-end Android devices.

Download it from here.

5. DEAD TRIGGER – Offline Zombie Shooter

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

Players who enjoy shooting zombies down will surely be into this title. With over 10 million downloads, this title has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Dead Trigger has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to kill the bloodthirsty zombies. Players can unlock up to 13 characters in the game.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

