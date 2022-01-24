5 best operators to play in Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction introduced the players to an unknown alien threat called Archeans, who terrorize the world after the events during Operation Chimera’s Outbreak event.

To push back against the alien threat, many operators at Team Rainbow have been assigned to work together at R.E.A.C.T. to learn about the parasites and get rid of them. For fans of Rainbow Six Siege, all the operators present in the PvE game need no introduction and already know how each of them performs their task.

However, to fight against Archean, it is better to have a team full of skilled operators who can take on situations effortlessly. To help pick the best operators in Ubisoft’s latest tactical shooter, this article will list the five best operators and how they can favor the players.

Who are the five best operators in Rainbow Six Extraction?

1) Doc

Doc is a necessary healer in incursion zones (Image via Ubisoft)

It is always good to have a healer and Doc makes a great addition to every team composition in the game. The operator can both heal and revive his teammates from long range, giving players the second chance they deserve.

2) Lion

Live information on enemy location is Lion's speciality (Image via Ubisoft)

It is always helpful to have information on any situation in the tactical survival game and Lion makes sure of it with his scans. With his scan players can get all the information on Archean’s location and help proceed with situations.

3) Finka

Finka gives her teammates a subtle health boost when needed (Image via Ubisoft)

Finka is just another medic-based operator in the game that is helpful when facing Archean threats on a specific map. Finka can assist her teammates with her nono-bots and give them a surge of health boosts, changing situations when things get dire.

Rainbow Six Extraction @R6Extraction CODEX ENTRY: Soyuz Capsule

Crashed in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Established as source of first Parasite outbreak through patient zero: Brooks, Boyd. Data suggests capsule as part of a cancelled lunar program [probability: 75.6%]. CODEX ENTRY: Soyuz Capsule Crashed in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Established as source of first Parasite outbreak through patient zero: Brooks, Boyd. Data suggests capsule as part of a cancelled lunar program [probability: 75.6%]. https://t.co/mbxzNAz3J2

4) Gridlock

When times get tough in incursion zones, Finka can slow her enemies to fight back (Image via Ubisoft)

There can be times when players might get themselves in situations where they need to face a hoard of Archeans, and Gridlock can ensure that they don’t get the upper hand. The operator can use her deployable track stingers to slow down her enemies and give time to teammates to help eliminate them.

5) Nomad

Nomad is great at pushing her enemies back with her air jabs (Image via Ubisoft)

Nomad, the operator that came with Operation Wind Bastion, is also great in Rainbow Six Extraction thanks to her air jabs. By placing her traps, she can throw off any upcoming threats and assist the team by buying more time to focus on them.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi