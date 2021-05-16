5 best passive abilities for Free Fire's Factory Challenge

The Factory Challenge is one of the most popular custom room challenges in Free Fire that hosts a fun and engaging match between friends. This game mode was created by content creators where players fight on top of Factory (a location on the Bermuda map) with bare hands or melee weapons.

Since there are many characters available in Free Fire, players can choose any one of their choices to play this mode. However, not every character can offer an advantage to the player in the Factory Challenge.

The characters have skills that are further divided into active and passive categories where passive abilities are slightly more advantageous than the former ones because of their lesser cooldown time. Hence, this article lists some of the best characters with passive abilities who will be best-suited for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Five best passive abilities in Free Fire for the Factory Challenge

#1 - Muay Thai

Kla is, without a doubt, the most powerful Factory Challenge character. Kla's skill is ideal for fistfights as players can only use fists and melee weapons in the Factory Challenge.

He has a passive ability called Muay Thai, which increases fist damage by 100% at the basic stage (level 1).

#2 - Dash

Dash is Kelly's passive skill. Though Kelly's skill does not significantly improve the player's movement speed, it helps players gain a slight edge over the opponent with increased speed while fistfighting.

It improves the player's sprinting speed by 1%, and her abilities also level up as she is maximized using universal fragments.

#3 - Crazy Slayer

Miguel in Free Fire

Miguel's ability is pretty beneficial for multiple rounds of gameplay in the Factory Challenge. Miguel's skill Crazy Slayer allows the player to gain 30 EP for each kill. The EP gained will slowly increase the HP level of the player throughout the match.

Once he is maximized, his ability restores 80 EP for each kill.

#4 - Hat trick

Luqueta in Free Fire

Luqueta's skill Hat Trick allows players to increase their max HP by eight up to 35 when Luqueta kills an enemy. This passive ability is of great significance during the squad Factory Challenge. When Luqueta is maximized, it recovers 18 HP per kill up to 35.

#5 - Art of Blades

Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Art of Blades is the passive skill of Elite Hayato. It decreases the frontal damage by 20% for three seconds at its most basic level (level 1). The cooldown for this ability is of fifty seconds.

This skill is beneficial for players because it reduces the damage they receive from enemies during fistfights.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and reflects the writer's personal views.

