5 best Free Fire characters for the Factory Challenge in May 2021

The Factory Challenge is one of Free Fire's most renowned custom room challenges. Players must participate in a 1v1 combat on the Factory roof on the Bermuda map using only fists or melee weapons.

In the Factory Challenge, players can use any Free Fire character and effortlessly defeat enemies if they choose the correct ones. Therefore, this article lists some of the strongest characters for the Factory Challenge as of May 2021.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and reflects the writer's personal views.

Who are the best Free Fire characters for the Factory Challenge in May 2021?

#1 - Kla

Kla is arguably the strongest Factory Challenge character. Since players can only use fists and melee weapons, Kla's skill is perfect for fistfights.

He has the passive skill called Muay Thai that boosts fist damage by 100% at its initial levels (level 1).

Advertisement

#2 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has the active ability, Drop The Beat. It produces a five-meter aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s in five seconds.

His ability to regenerate HP would be beneficial for the Factory Challenge.

#3 - Kelly

Kelly possesses a skill that is ideal for the Factory Challenge. Dash improves the player's sprinting pace by 1%, and her abilities level up as she is maximized using universal fragments.

This skill of Kelly allows players to move more fluently during fistfights.

#4 - K (Captain Booyah)

Advertisement

K in Free Fire

K's Master of All ability awards 50 EP to players. Allies within a 6m range can receive a 500% boost in EP conversion rate when in jiu-jitsu mode. When in psychology mode, the character will recover 2 EP per three seconds, up to a maximum of 100 EP.

The mode transition cools down in three seconds.

The psychology mode of K is very helpful for this challenge as players automatically receive extra EPs during fistfights, hence having an HP advantage over opponents.

#5 - Hayato Firebrand (Elite Hayato)

Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Hayato Firebrand is the upgraded or 'Awakened' version of Hayato. He has an ability called Art of Blades. At its base level (level 1), it reduces frontal damage by 20% for three seconds. The skill has a fifty-second cooldown.

This ability is quite helpful for players as it will help them reduce the damage taken from opponents during the Factory Challenge.

Honorable mentions: Chrono and Joseph

Also read: Chrono vs K: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge after the OB27 update?