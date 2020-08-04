5 best PC games for free

Video games on personal computers go back a long way. PCs may be useful for a lot of different tasks, but gamers know their value. And if you are looking to play games that you will remember forever, you have come to the right place.

This list comprises of games widely played around the world, with high average ratings across multiple websites and video game distribution platforms. The best part about these games: they are free!

Five best PC games for free

Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite BR (Image via Epic Games Store)

Fortnite was developed by Epic Games and released on 25th July 2017. It is an online multiplayer battle royale game which allows players to land on a specified map with 99 other players. Players can play in solo/duo/squad modes, and the aim is to survive till the end.

Epic does a brilliant job engaging players by continually updating the game and adding extra features. The game also features cartoon-like graphics and themes. Players can build structures, destroy them and be creative while playing.

Dota 2

Advertisement

Dota 2 (Image via DeviantArt)

Defense Of The Ancients, popularly known as Dota 2, is a multiplayer online battle arena game developed by Valve and released on 9th June 2013. Two teams of five players each choose a hero each with unique sets of abilities to battle against each other. As of 11th June 2018, there are 115 heroes in the game.

The developers of the game are very active and roll out updates regularly to change the dynamics of the game. Dota 2 has a robust esports scene, and pulls in one of the highest prize pools of any esports event in the world.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, (Image via Sickodds)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive(CS: GO) is the latest iteration of the massively-popular Counter-Strike games. CS: GO was developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment and released on 21st August 2012 and is a multiplayer FPS game.

It features two teams, Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists. Each side requires five players who battle to plant or defuse the bomb and win the rounds to win the match eventually. The game has a healthy esports scene, with lots of tournaments happening each year.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends (Image via EA Games)

Apex Legends is a first-person shooter battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment, and released on 4th February 2019. The game features Legends, which are pre-made characters in the game that each have a specific set of abilities. A team of three players can hop into matches and compete against other teams to survive till the end.

COD: Warzone

COD: Warzone (Image Credits: Call of Duty website)

COD: Warzone is a first-person shooter battle royale offering developed by Infinity Ward and Raven Software. The game released on 10th March 2020. It features a battle royale style of gameplay with 150 players in a single match. Just like other BR games, players need to survive till the end in a shrinking map.

The game is quick-paced and engaging for players. Ia t has higher emphasis on vehicles, with some unique gameplay options like in-game currency. Overall, the game feels very different to other BR offerings but may seem familiar to players who come from other COD titles.