Valheim is a popular survival sandbox game which released earlier this month. Revolving around Vikings, the game offers its players a vast open-world that they can explore.

Valheim has received positive reviews from multiple sources. If players are interested in playing similar games on their PC, they have come to the right place.

5 best PC games like Valheim in 2021

These are five of the best PC games like Valheim:

1. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Like Valheim, the story of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also revolves around Vikings. The action role-playing game is the latest title in the massively famous Assassin’s Creed game series.

Players can navigate the vast open-world offered by this title. From major story missions to side missions, players have a lot of activities they can engage in.

Apart from PC, this title can be played on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4 and PS5. Valhalla is appreciated for its amazing graphics and immersive soundtrack.

2. Genshin Impact

Even if the backdrop of the game is very different from Valheim, players will have a fun time playing it. Genshin Impact offers a fantasy open-world to its players.

There are four interchangeable characters in the game. These characters have their own unique abilities and players can improve their skills with progress in the game.

Like Valheim, this game supports co-operative gameplay. Users can play the title with their friends and a maximum of four players can join the same domain at a time.

3. The Forest

The game revolves around the lone survivor of a jet crash, who has to survive in a forest surrounded with cannibals. The survival mechanics of this title will surely remind players of Valheim.

Players will have to gather resources and build shelters, like they did in Valheim. They will also have to craft tools and weapons to defend themselves against enemies.

Players can also make use of stealth mechanics, rather than taking the aggressive approach. This will increase their chances of survival against genetically enhanced cannibals.

4. Ancestors Legacy

Based in medieval Europe, this game offers players four available nations to choose from, namely Viking, German, Anglo-Saxon, and Slav. To feel closer to Valheim, players can opt for Vikings.

Ancestor Legacy is a real-time strategy game that is inspired by historical events. Players will have to lead their army and take over enemies in fierce battles.

Players need to make use of tactical options to ensure that their raid is successful. The title gives PC gamers a chance to enjoy intense multiplayer battles with their friends.

5. Outward

This title is a role-playing game which has many challenges that players can complete. Players will be able to survive in the wild and explore the land, like they did in Valheim.

Not just creatures, players will also have to defend themselves against environmental conditions and infectious diseases. Players can set off on their expedition alone, or invite their friends on their quests. Outward also gives them the option of splitting the screen, both locally, or online.

