5 best pets in Free Fire after addition of Moony

In addition to the characters in Free Fire, pets also play an essential role in supporting players on the virtual battlefield. With the recent inclusion of the Moony pet, there are now 15 pets in the game.

The combined abilities of pets and characters play to the advantage on the ground. However, with multiple choices in the game, it often becomes difficult for the players to choose the correct pet.

This article lists the best pets in Free Fire after the addition of Moony.

What are the best Free Fire pets after the addition of Moony?

#1 - Rockie

Rockie has an ability called Stay Chill. This ability offers a great advantage to players who own active ability characters. It reduces the cooldown time of the equipped active skill of the character by 6% at skill level 1.

At skill level 3, the cooldown time of the equipped active skill reduces by 15%.

#2 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda is most beneficial for short and intense matches like the Clash Squad mode. It restores 4 HP upon each kill that the player gets.

At skill level 3, Panda can restore 10 HP upon each kill.

#3 - Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

When players don't have a gloo wall grenade, Mr. Waggor's ability, Smooth Gloo, produces one gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds (Skill level 1).

At skill level 3, Mr. Waggor will produce one gloo wall grenade every 100 seconds when players have less than two gloo wall grenades.

#4 - Moony

Moony in Free Fire

Moony has a unique skill called Paranormal Protection. This skill reduces 20% damage when the owner/player is in an interaction countdown (Skill level 1).

The interaction countdown is when the player uses a medkit, repairs a vehicle, or upgrades armor.

At skill level 3 (maximum skill level), Moony reduces 35% damage reduction when the player has an interaction countdown.

#5 - Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox in Garena Free Fire

Spirit Fox's ability Well Fed restores four extra HP when using a health pack at its primary level (skill level 1).

At skill level 3, Spirit Fox restores an extra 10 HP when players apply a health pack. It is an excellent pet for passive players during rank pushing.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

