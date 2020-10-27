5 best pets in Free Fire as of October 2020

Garena Free Fire is a renowned battle royale title on the mobile platform. It includes several unique aspects like characters, pets, and more, which separates it from other games of this genre.

Free Fire currently offers players with over ten different kinds of pets. They have a special skill and aren’t just a cosmetic item. Users can purchase them directly from the in-game shop, and in this article, we look at the most beneficial pets in this game.

Five best pets currently available in Free Fire

#1 Ottero

Ottero in Free Fire

In-game description: ‘Sleeps with its headphones on, a musically talented otter.’

Skill: When players are using the Treatment Gun or Med Kit, they will also recover some EP. The amount of EP recovered is 35% of the HP restored. At Pet Level 5, the amount of EP converted increases to 50%.

#2 Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

In-game description: ‘Once a guinea pig in the lab, Mr. Waggor was brought home as a pet due to his cuteness. That led to his great escape and subsequent wandering life.’

Skill: When users do not have a Gloo Wall, Mr. Waggor can produce one every 120 seconds. The duration reduces to 100 seconds at skill level 2 (max level).

#3 Robo

Robo in Free Fire

In-game description: ‘Once a helpful house robot, Robo ended up on this island after wandering astray.’

Skill: Adds a shield to the Gloo Wall, providing an additional 60 HP. At the maximum level, this increases to 80 HP.

#4 Falco

Falco in Free Fire

In-game description: ‘When it spreads its wings, and soars, sky and land merge at the horizon.’

Skill: Provides a 15% increase in the gliding speed upon skydive. Also, there is a 25% increase in diving speed after the parachute opens. With the rise in level, the percentages increase to 30% and 37%, respectively. This applies to the entire team.

#5 Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Free Fire

In-game description: ‘I will protect the world!’

Skill: Restores 4 HP with each kill. At skill level 2, restore 7 HP upon every kill.

Note: This article is a reflection of the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another.

