Free Fire is developed by 111Dot Studio and published by Garena, and is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game features a battle royale mode and a Clash Squad mode.
During certain special events, the developers of the game add exclusive limited-time modes, which are available only for a specific duration.
They have added a new unique CS Strike Out Mode, and in this article, we will take a look at the new mode.
CS Strike Out Mode in Free Fire: All you need to know
The players will be able to play this new mode only for a stipulated time frame, as it will be available only from 25th October till 1st November.
In this mode, 6 teams will face-off against each other in Clash Squad mode combat. Each of the team will have a total of 3 chances, and if they lose a round, they will lose one of their lives.
If the team loses all 3 of these lives, they will be eliminated, and the last team that is standing team triumphs.
In case there is an odd number of teams, they will face each other in a special 2v2 match.
How to play the CS Strike Out Mode
Follow the steps given below to play the CS Strike Out Mode in Free Fire:
Step 1: First, you would have to open Garena Free Fire and press on the mode change option present on the top right corner of the main screen.
Step 2: The list of game modes will appear on the screen. Next, select CS Strike Out Mode.
Step 3: Lastly, press the start button when you are good to go.
Published 25 Oct 2020, 15:28 IST